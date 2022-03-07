U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Global Oral Cancer Treatment Market (2021 to 2030) - by Treatment, Age Group, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Cancer Treatment Market by Treatment, Age Group and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral cancer treatment market was valued at $ 1,710.53 million 2020, and is projected to reach $ 2,729.72 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.80% from 2021 to 2030.

Oral cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that manifests itself in the mouth as a tumor. The tongue, lips, cheeks, gums, tonsils, and salivary glands are the most common sites for oral or mouth cancer. Oral cancers are classified as either benign or malignant. Surgical removal of benign tumors is possible. Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for 90% of malignant oral malignancies, which can spread to other parts of the body.

Furthermore, according to the Oral Cancer Foundation, every year around 53,000 new oral cancer cases are diagnosed and more than 9,750 people succumb to the disease in the U.S. Oral cancer accounts for 4% of total cancer cases and causes 2.2% deaths in the U.S. In western countries, prevalence of oral cancer is 2% to 6% of the total cancer cases. In addition, in Asia-Pacific, the oropharyngeal cancer is more common among men than women. According to the National Cancer Institute, 60% of people with oral cancer survive for five years or more and 70% to 90% of people with Stage 1 or 2 cancer survive for more than 5 years.

The growth of the global oral cancer treatment market is majorly driven by rise in prevalence of oral or mouth cancer globally is a major factor fostering the growth of the market. Rise in expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure, increase in consumption of tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, pipes and chewing tobacco and upsurge in the special designation from regulatory authorities are other factors also fostering the growth of the market. Increase in personal disposable income coupled with rise in prevalence of papillomavirus infection is other indirect determinant that will create lucrative market growth opportunities.

However, lack of awareness about the oral cancer in the backward and underdeveloped areas will hamper the market growth. Risk of recurrence even after the treatment will also hamper the market growth rate.

The oral cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, age group, end user, and region. Depending on treatment, the market is classified into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy. The age group segment is further categorized into 30-49, 50-69 and 70<. By end user, it is fragmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oral cancer treatment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

  • Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and products of oral injury used across the globe.

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in prevalence of oral cancer
3.5.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population
3.5.1.3. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the use cancer drugs
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies
3.5.3.2. Increase in number of pipeline drugs
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the oral cancer treatment market

CHAPTER 4: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Chemotherapy
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Immunotherapy
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Targeted therapy
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2.30-49
5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3.50-69
5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country
5.4.70< 5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Hospital Pharmacies
6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.2. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.2. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Online Stores
6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. BRISTOL MAYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. CIPLA INC.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. ELI-LILLY
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.4. F-HOFFMANN-LA-ROCHE
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. FRESENIUS KABI AG
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.6. INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. MERCK & CO. INC.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. SANOFI S.A
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product Portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.10. VIATRIS INC. (MYLAN N.V)
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product Portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance

