Global Oral Care Market Size To Grow USD 60.35 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.4%

The Global Oral Care Market Size was valued at USD 35.67 billion in 2022 and the worldwide oral care market size is expected to reach USD 60.35 billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Dentaid, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Himalaya Drug Company, Kao Corporation, Dr. Fresh LLC, Jordan AS, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Oral-B Laboratories, Water Pik, Inc., Curaden AG, Ranir LLC and the among others.

New York, United States , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oral Care Market size is to grow from USD 35.67 billion in 2022 to USD 60.35 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to the rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, and changing consumer preferences towards natural and organic products are also contributing to market growth over the coming years.

Oral care refers to the practices and products aimed at maintaining proper oral hygiene and promoting dental health. It includes a range of daily routines such as brushing, flossing, rinsing, and professional dental cleanings, along with the use of oral care products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, dental floss, and more. The global oral care market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness about the importance of oral hygiene, rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyle patterns, and the growing prevalence of oral health issues like tooth decay and gum diseases. Key players in the market are continuously innovating to introduce new oral care products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, including advancements in technology such as electric toothbrushes and smart oral care devices. There is also a growing trend towards natural and organic oral care products, as consumers seek safer and more environmentally-friendly options. E-commerce channels have also played a significant role in the growth of the oral care market, offering easy accessibility and convenience to consumers. Overall, oral care is a crucial aspect of overall health and wellness, with a dynamic market that is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Global Oral Care Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes & Accessories, Rinses, Dental Accessories, Dental Products, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, and Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The toothbrushes & accessories segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

The oral care market is categorized into different product types, including toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, rinses, dental accessories, dental products, and others. Among these, the toothbrushes & accessories segment is currently leading the market, holding the largest market share in 2022. This segment's remarkable growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electric toothbrushes and replacement toothbrush heads, especially in developed markets.

The consumer stores segment dominated the market with highest revenue share of around 34.7% in 2022

The oral care market is divided into different distribution channels, including consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. Among these, the consumer stores segment is the dominant one, holding the largest market share in 2022. This can be mainly attributed to the wide availability of consumer stores globally, making oral care products easily accessible to consumers.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market with more than 43.5% market share in 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a prominent player in the oral care market, driven by several factors. These include the region's large population, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles, which have led to an increased demand for oral care products. Additionally, growing awareness about the significance of oral hygiene and dental health among consumers in the region has further fuelled the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the region, coupled with the expansion of distribution channels and e-commerce, has facilitated easy accessibility of oral care products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The key players in the global Oral Care Market include Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Dentaid, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Himalaya Drug Company, Kao Corporation, Dr. Fresh LLC, Jordan AS, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Oral-B Laboratories, Water Pik, Inc., Uraden AG, and various other prominent players.

