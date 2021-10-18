U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,110.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,085.25
    -49.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.80
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +1.06 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.21
    -1.43 (-7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3280
    +0.6510 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,805.43
    +1,025.31 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.78
    +72.56 (+5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.21
    -7.82 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Global Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook Report 2021: Decision-Makers at Sponsor Organizations Predict what the Marketplace will Look Like in 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the oral dose contract manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what the survey respondents - all oral dose outsourcing decision-makers at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.

Oral dosage forms have a long history and enjoy market dominance, making this category of drug product a strong candidate for outsourced manufacturing, including to CMOs in emerging markets.

Key statistics include oral dose project volume, percentage outsourced, and the average number of CMOs used to complete the work; an analysis of 17 different oral dosage forms which includes utilization rates, the percentage of marketed oral dose products for each form, the proportion of manufacturing that is outsourced by form, and a breakdown of outsourcing expenditure by form as well as which oral dosage forms will grow in use over the next five years and which may lose market share.

Additionally, outsourcers will share insights on what works and what hasn't worked when partnering with CMOs for oral drug product manufacturing.

What You Will Learn:

Drug Developers:

  • Learn the benefits and risks of offshoring oral dose manufacturing to emerging market CMOs

  • Improve your understanding of the service provider selection and satisfaction drivers that have contributed to positive sponsor-CMO relationships among peers in the recent past, including verbatim responses on CMO preference

  • Discover which life cycle extension strategies are being considered by peers as well as what peers believe will drive growth in the oral dosage forms market

Contract Manufacturers:

  • Gain insight into which oral dose technologies and capabilities are increasing in demand among sponsor organizations, as well as project volume and outsourcing propensity by company size to develop more targeting business development strategies

  • Understand which CMO attributes influence service provider selection for both simple and complex oral dose drug product manufacturing in order to more effectively market your company's capabilities and services

  • Learn competitive positioning from industry familiarity, usage, and preference rates among a set of 49 leading CMOs

Major Topics:

  • Market Dynamics

  • Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

  • Trends, Predictions, and Preferences

  • Geographic Preferences

  • Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Respondent Demographics

4. Major Sections

5. Market Dynamics

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Oral Dosage Outsourcing Penetration

  • Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size

  • Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size

  • Current Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume

  • Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume in 5 Years

  • Top Five Oral Dosage Forms

  • Oral Dosage Forms - Anticipated Areas of Growth

  • Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Service Provider Familiarity - Top 10

  • Service Provider Use - Top 10

  • Service Provider Consideration and Preference -

  • Complex Projects

  • Service Provider Selection Attributes -

  • Complex Projects

  • Service Provider Consideration and Preference -

  • Simple Projects

6. Service Provider Selection Attributes

  • Simple Projects

  • Reasons for Service Provider Preference

  • Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers

  • Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

  • Number of Preferred Providers

7. Trends, Predictions, and Preferences

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management

  • Life Cycle Extension Strategies

  • Growth Drivers

  • Oral Dose Technologies Increasing in Demand

  • CDMO Capabilities Increasing in Demand

8. Geographic Preferences

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Use of Emerging Market Suppliers

  • Oral Dose Manufacturing by Region

  • Motivations behind Use or Avoidance of Emerging Market Providers

9. Study Data

  • Oral Dosage Forms Market Dynamics

  • Oral Dosage Forms Current Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced

  • Oral Dosage Forms Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced in Five Years

  • Characterization of Oral Dosage Form Manufacturing Projects

  • Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Currently Used

  • Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Used 5 Years from Now

  • Manufacturing Services Outsourced

  • Technologies Utilized for Oral Dosage Drug Products

  • Required Capabilities for Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing Projects

  • Oral Dosage Forms Utilized

  • Marketed Products Utilizing Each Oral Dosage Form

  • Outsourced Manufacturing for Each Oral Dosage Form

  • Outsourced Expenditure by Oral Dosage Form

  • Annual Spend on Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing

  • Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms

  • Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms

  • Use of Emerging Market Suppliers

  • Regional Perceptions and Preferences for Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing

  • Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing by Region

  • Reasons for Not Offshoring Manufacturing to Emerging Markets

  • Oral Dosage Forms Growth Drivers

  • Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management

  • Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

  • Use of a Preferred Provider List for Oral Dosage Forms

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider

  • Frequency of Adding New Preferred Providers

  • Frequency of Reevaluating Preferred Providers

  • Service Provider Familiarity

  • Service Provider Use

  • Service Provider Preference

  • Reasons for Service Provider Preference

  • Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference

  • Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

  • Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Complex Projects

  • Service Providers Considered for Complex Projects

  • Service Provider Preference - Complex Projects

  • Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Simple Projects

  • Service Providers Considered for Simple Projects

  • Service Provider Preference - Simple Projects

  • Department Influence on CMO Selection

10. Demographics

  • Company Type

  • Decision-making Responsibility

  • Job Title

  • Outsourced Activities

  • Outsourced Activities

  • Involvement in Outsourced Activities

  • Involvement in Drug Development Process

  • Respondent Location

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jruysi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fight

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • China's power woes may worsen as demand surges amid coal supply lag

    China's power woes look set to intensify as coal prices rose to a record on Monday following data showing supply of the fuel fell in September adding to concerns that domestic output may be unable to meet surging electric generation demand. Shortages of domestic coal have driven fuel prices for Chinese power generators higher, causing the unprofitable companies to ration power to industrial users. China, also the world's biggest energy consumer, has enacted measures to increase the output of coal, which fuels nearly 60% of its power plants, but government data on Monday showed that those steps will take time even as power demand surges to meet post-COVID-19 industrial needs.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel. Brent crude oil futures rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $85.49 a barrel by 0645 GMT, after hitting a session-high of $86.04, the highest price since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 95 cents, or 1.2%, to $83.23 a barrel, after hitting a session-high of $83.73, highest since October 2014.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Goldman Wins Nod for Full Ownership of China Securities Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’r

  • Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading a 'Great Reshuffle.' Here's What That Means

    From c-suite offices to factory floors, employees are insisting on higher pay, more flexible hours, enhanced benefits and better treatment. Can you describe what the “Great Reshuffle” means, as you see it?

  • Philips lowers outlook as recall, parts shortages bite

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips lowered its outlook on Monday for sales and profit growth in 2021, as a massive recall of respiratory devices and a global shortage of electronic components hit its third-quarter earnings. Comparable sales in the July-September period fell 7.6% from last year as Philips started the recall of up to four million of its respiratory devices and ventilators, as parts might degrade and become toxic.

  • Europe’s Industry Risks ‘Demand Destruction’ Over Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial producers like BASF SE and Yara International ASA so far have managed to pass on soaring energy costs to customers, shielding their profits. There’s a risk to that strategy: They could wipe out future sales.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in t

  • Menopause likely to force thousands of women out of City jobs, study finds

    Lack of awareness and support from employers and colleagues cited as a major concern, according to a study.

  • Before debt woes, China Evergrande's ambitious car making goals stunned industry

    At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the booth for China Evergrande Group's new energy vehicle (NEV) unit was hard to miss. One of the largest exhibitions at the event, in a prime spot opposite BMW, the property developer-backed unit showed off nine concept vehicle models under its brand "Hengchi", which translates to "eternally speeding." "There has never been a car company that has been able to deliver such a diversified product line in such a short amount of time," Daniel Kirchert, who joined Evergrande NEV days before the auto show as vice president, told industry executives and reporters in a speech at the event.

  • Goldman Sachs Cleared to Own All of China Unit

    Chinese regulators approved Goldman’s application to take full ownership of a key local unit, another step in China’s gradual opening of its financial system to major players from the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Los Angeles County trying to force Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa to take psychiatric exam in lawsuit

    County of Los Angeles wants Kobe Bryant's widow and others to prove they suffered distress over sharing of grisly crash scene photos

  • One Way To Boost Your Odds Of Admission, According To The Experts

    You can improve your odds of admission to business school with extracurricular activities — especially volunteering, says Stacy Blackman Extracurricular activities, such as volunteering, can help boost your MBA admission odds. “Extracurricular activities are not ... The post One Way To Boost Your Odds Of Admission, According To The Experts appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Dispute resolution platform Immediation raises $3.6M AUD to expand in the U.S.

    The pandemic forced the legal profession to cobble together remote work strategies, often through a combination of video conferencing and emails. Founded in Melbourne, Immediation provides a tailor-made solution with digital courtrooms and mediation tools. Investors include Thorney Investment Group and its founder and chair, Alex Waislitz.