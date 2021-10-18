Global Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook Report 2021: Decision-Makers at Sponsor Organizations Predict what the Marketplace will Look Like in 2026
Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the oral dose contract manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what the survey respondents - all oral dose outsourcing decision-makers at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.
Oral dosage forms have a long history and enjoy market dominance, making this category of drug product a strong candidate for outsourced manufacturing, including to CMOs in emerging markets.
Key statistics include oral dose project volume, percentage outsourced, and the average number of CMOs used to complete the work; an analysis of 17 different oral dosage forms which includes utilization rates, the percentage of marketed oral dose products for each form, the proportion of manufacturing that is outsourced by form, and a breakdown of outsourcing expenditure by form as well as which oral dosage forms will grow in use over the next five years and which may lose market share.
Additionally, outsourcers will share insights on what works and what hasn't worked when partnering with CMOs for oral drug product manufacturing.
What You Will Learn:
Drug Developers:
Learn the benefits and risks of offshoring oral dose manufacturing to emerging market CMOs
Improve your understanding of the service provider selection and satisfaction drivers that have contributed to positive sponsor-CMO relationships among peers in the recent past, including verbatim responses on CMO preference
Discover which life cycle extension strategies are being considered by peers as well as what peers believe will drive growth in the oral dosage forms market
Contract Manufacturers:
Gain insight into which oral dose technologies and capabilities are increasing in demand among sponsor organizations, as well as project volume and outsourcing propensity by company size to develop more targeting business development strategies
Understand which CMO attributes influence service provider selection for both simple and complex oral dose drug product manufacturing in order to more effectively market your company's capabilities and services
Learn competitive positioning from industry familiarity, usage, and preference rates among a set of 49 leading CMOs
Major Topics:
Market Dynamics
Service Provider Perceptions and Selection
Trends, Predictions, and Preferences
Geographic Preferences
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Methodology
3. Respondent Demographics
4. Major Sections
5. Market Dynamics
Primary Section Takeaways
Oral Dosage Outsourcing Penetration
Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size
Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size
Current Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume
Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume in 5 Years
Top Five Oral Dosage Forms
Oral Dosage Forms - Anticipated Areas of Growth
Service Provider Perceptions and Selection
Primary Section Takeaways
Service Provider Familiarity - Top 10
Service Provider Use - Top 10
Service Provider Consideration and Preference -
Complex Projects
Service Provider Selection Attributes -
Complex Projects
Service Provider Consideration and Preference -
Simple Projects
6. Service Provider Selection Attributes
Simple Projects
Reasons for Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers
Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
Number of Preferred Providers
7. Trends, Predictions, and Preferences
Primary Section Takeaways
Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management
Life Cycle Extension Strategies
Growth Drivers
Oral Dose Technologies Increasing in Demand
CDMO Capabilities Increasing in Demand
8. Geographic Preferences
Primary Section Takeaways
Use of Emerging Market Suppliers
Oral Dose Manufacturing by Region
Motivations behind Use or Avoidance of Emerging Market Providers
9. Study Data
Oral Dosage Forms Market Dynamics
Oral Dosage Forms Current Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced
Oral Dosage Forms Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced in Five Years
Characterization of Oral Dosage Form Manufacturing Projects
Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Currently Used
Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Used 5 Years from Now
Manufacturing Services Outsourced
Technologies Utilized for Oral Dosage Drug Products
Required Capabilities for Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing Projects
Oral Dosage Forms Utilized
Marketed Products Utilizing Each Oral Dosage Form
Outsourced Manufacturing for Each Oral Dosage Form
Outsourced Expenditure by Oral Dosage Form
Annual Spend on Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms
Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms
Use of Emerging Market Suppliers
Regional Perceptions and Preferences for Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing
Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing by Region
Reasons for Not Offshoring Manufacturing to Emerging Markets
Oral Dosage Forms Growth Drivers
Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management
Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
Use of a Preferred Provider List for Oral Dosage Forms
Number of Preferred Providers
Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider
Frequency of Adding New Preferred Providers
Frequency of Reevaluating Preferred Providers
Service Provider Familiarity
Service Provider Use
Service Provider Preference
Reasons for Service Provider Preference
Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Perceptions and Selection
Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Complex Projects
Service Providers Considered for Complex Projects
Service Provider Preference - Complex Projects
Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Simple Projects
Service Providers Considered for Simple Projects
Service Provider Preference - Simple Projects
Department Influence on CMO Selection
10. Demographics
Company Type
Decision-making Responsibility
Job Title
Outsourced Activities
Outsourced Activities
Involvement in Outsourced Activities
Involvement in Drug Development Process
Respondent Location
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jruysi
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900