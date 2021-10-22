U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.58
    -7.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,686.97
    +83.89 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,078.85
    -136.85 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.05
    -8.13 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    +1.08 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    +14.10 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5030
    -0.4850 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,657.34
    -2,139.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook Report 2021-2026: Competitive Positioning from Industry Familiarity, Usage, and Preference Rates Among a Set of 49 Leading CMOs

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the oral dose contract manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what the survey respondents - all oral dose outsourcing decision-makers at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.

Oral dosage forms have a long history and enjoy market dominance, making this category of drug product a strong candidate for outsourced manufacturing, including to CMOs in emerging markets.

Key statistics include oral dose project volume, percentage outsourced, and the average number of CMOs used to complete the work; an analysis of 17 different oral dosage forms which includes utilization rates, the percentage of marketed oral dose products for each form, the proportion of manufacturing that is outsourced by form, and a breakdown of outsourcing expenditure by form as well as which oral dosage forms will grow in use over the next five years and which may lose market share.

Additionally, outsourcers will share insights on what works and what hasn't worked when partnering with CMOs for oral drug product manufacturing.

What You Will Learn:

Drug Developers:

  • Learn the benefits and risks of offshoring oral dose manufacturing to emerging market CMOs

  • Improve your understanding of the service provider selection and satisfaction drivers that have contributed to positive sponsor-CMO relationships among peers in the recent past, including verbatim responses on CMO preference

  • Discover which life cycle extension strategies are being considered by peers as well as what peers believe will drive growth in the oral dosage forms market

Contract Manufacturers:

  • Gain insight into which oral dose technologies and capabilities are increasing in demand among sponsor organizations, as well as project volume and outsourcing propensity by company size to develop more targeting business development strategies

  • Understand which CMO attributes influence service provider selection for both simple and complex oral dose drug product manufacturing in order to more effectively market your company's capabilities and services

  • Learn competitive positioning from industry familiarity, usage, and preference rates among a set of 49 leading CMOs

Major Topics:

  • Market Dynamics

  • Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

  • Trends, Predictions, and Preferences

  • Geographic Preferences

  • Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Respondent Demographics

4. Major Sections

5. Market Dynamics

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Oral Dosage Outsourcing Penetration

  • Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size

  • Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size

  • Current Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume

  • Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume in 5 Years

  • Top Five Oral Dosage Forms

  • Oral Dosage Forms - Anticipated Areas of Growth

  • Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Service Provider Familiarity - Top 10

  • Service Provider Use - Top 10

  • Service Provider Consideration and Preference -

  • Complex Projects

  • Service Provider Selection Attributes -

  • Complex Projects

  • Service Provider Consideration and Preference -

  • Simple Projects

6. Service Provider Selection Attributes

  • Simple Projects

  • Reasons for Service Provider Preference

  • Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers

  • Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

  • Number of Preferred Providers

7. Trends, Predictions, and Preferences

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management

  • Life Cycle Extension Strategies

  • Growth Drivers

  • Oral Dose Technologies Increasing in Demand

  • CDMO Capabilities Increasing in Demand

8. Geographic Preferences

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Use of Emerging Market Suppliers

  • Oral Dose Manufacturing by Region

  • Motivations behind Use or Avoidance of Emerging Market Providers

9. Study Data

  • Oral Dosage Forms Market Dynamics

  • Oral Dosage Forms Current Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced

  • Oral Dosage Forms Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced in Five Years

  • Characterization of Oral Dosage Form Manufacturing Projects

  • Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Currently Used

  • Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Used 5 Years from Now

  • Manufacturing Services Outsourced

  • Technologies Utilized for Oral Dosage Drug Products

  • Required Capabilities for Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing Projects

  • Oral Dosage Forms Utilized

  • Marketed Products Utilizing Each Oral Dosage Form

  • Outsourced Manufacturing for Each Oral Dosage Form

  • Outsourced Expenditure by Oral Dosage Form

  • Annual Spend on Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing

  • Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms

  • Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms

  • Use of Emerging Market Suppliers

  • Regional Perceptions and Preferences for Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing

  • Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing by Region

  • Reasons for Not Offshoring Manufacturing to Emerging Markets

  • Oral Dosage Forms Growth Drivers

  • Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management

  • Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

  • Use of a Preferred Provider List for Oral Dosage Forms

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider

  • Frequency of Adding New Preferred Providers

  • Frequency of Reevaluating Preferred Providers

  • Service Provider Familiarity

  • Service Provider Use

  • Service Provider Preference

  • Reasons for Service Provider Preference

  • Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference

  • Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

  • Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Complex Projects

  • Service Providers Considered for Complex Projects

  • Service Provider Preference - Complex Projects

  • Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Simple Projects

  • Service Providers Considered for Simple Projects

  • Service Provider Preference - Simple Projects

  • Department Influence on CMO Selection

10. Demographics

  • Company Type

  • Decision-making Responsibility

  • Job Title

  • Outsourced Activities

  • Outsourced Activities

  • Involvement in Outsourced Activities

  • Involvement in Drug Development Process

  • Respondent Location

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17wrcn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oral-dosage-forms-market-outlook-report-2021-2026-competitive-positioning-from-industry-familiarity-usage-and-preference-rates-among-a-set-of-49-leading-cmos-301406665.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Macy’s Online Spinoff Could Hinge on Saks’ Success

    Macy’s possibly spinning off its online business captured investors’ imaginations. The move could be fueled by a rich valuation of Saks Fifth Avenue’s own spin.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Baker Hughes reports the first weekly decline in U.S. oil-drilling rigs in 7 weeks

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by two to 443 this week. The weekly decline followed six consecutive weeks of increases.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Wells Fargo Loses $7 Billion Advisor Amid Falling Headcount

    The advisor joined Insigneo, an independent broker-dealer that has picked off talent from Wells Fargo following the bank’s decision to cease serving international wealth management clients.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

    Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). So far this year, the Haynesville formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas has had four deals totaling $1.65 billion, according to Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus. Next month, the Haynesville is expected to produce a record 13.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), about 15% of U.S. shale gas output.

  • Services Are Yet Another Snag for Oil and Gas

    All three major oil field servicers—Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes—have less equipment and fewer employees after years of austerity, prompting them to negotiate price hikes with their customers.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.