Global Oral Insulin Market Report 2021-2025, Featuring Key Players Novo Nordisk A/S, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., vTv Therapeutics and Diabetology Ltd.

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Insulin Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral delivery of drugs is considered as the most acceptable and convenient route of drug administration especially for chronic diseased conditions like diabetes. The treatment with oral insulin offers several advantages, such as higher patient compliance; rapid hepatic insulinization, and avoidance of peripheral hyperinsulinemia and other adverse effects such as possible hypoglycemia and weight gain.

The global oral insulin market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The oral insulin market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare spending, increasing prevalence of diabetes, favorable government initiatives, advantages of oral insulin over injectable insulin, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as uncertainty around getting the FDA approval, low oral bioavailability, etc.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global oral insulin market by value, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the oral insulin market, including the following regions: North America (The US, Mexico, and Canada); Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific); and ROW (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and ROW Countries). The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the oral insulin market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global oral insulin market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global oral insulin market is consolidated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the oral insulin market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., vTv Therapeutics, and Diabetology Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Diabetes Mellitus: An Overview

2.2 Insulin: An Overview
2.2.1 Kinds of Insulin Formulations

2.3 Oral Insulin: An Overview
2.3.1 Types of Oral Insulin
2.3.2 Advantages of Oral Insulin Treatment

2.4 Oral Insulin Segmentation: An Overview
2.4.1 Oral Insulin Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
6.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Spending
6.1.4 Favorable Government Initiatives
6.1.5 Advantages of Oral Insulin over Injectable Insulin

6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Uncertainty around Getting the FDA Approval
6.2.2 Low Oral Bioavailability

6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Oral Spray
6.3.2 Growing Use of Oral Insulin Capsule for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
6.3.3 Innovations in the Delivery of Oral Insulin

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Oral Insulin Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global Oral Insulin Market Players by Oral Drugs-related Clinical Trials

8. Company Profiles

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • vTv Therapeutics

  • Diabetology Ltd.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sehada

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


