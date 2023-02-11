U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3470
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,647.15
    -258.99 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Monosol Rx, Tesa Labtec, Pfizer, Novartis, Wolters Kluwer, Solvay, Allergan, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Intelgenx, Transition Therapeutics

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The "Oral Thin Film Drugs Market" report provides strategic insights into the overall oral thin film drugs market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2022 to 2030. The research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on product type, and different geographical region.

Thin film drugs have been identified as the alternative approach to the conventional dosage forms. Oral thin films are thin, flexible films of drug delivery that dissolve in the oral mucosa resulting in the rapid onset of action and improved bioavailability for drugs.

The oral thin film are mostly used for the geriatric, pediatric and bedridden patient who are unable to intake the solid form of the drug. Rising demand for efficient drug delivery route and its acceptability in the region would further drive the thin film drug manufacturing market in the future.

In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in global oral thin film drugs market, attractive investment proposition and market positioning of key manufacturers sections.

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2020-2030. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2020-2030 are also included in this report, considering 2021 as the base year.

Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global oral thin film drugs market.

Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global oral thin film drugs market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global oral thin film drugs market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2021) market size data are also provided in the report.

Scientists throughout the pharmaceutical industry have been trying to explore thin films as the novel drug delivery tool. Thin-film drugs have been identified as the alternative approach to the conventional dosage forms. Based on the type of products, the oral thin film drugs market is segmented into sublingual film and fully dissolving buccal film.

The sublingual film held the largest share in the oral thin film drugs market due to the ease of consumption and its effectiveness as it provides rapid dissolution of the drug without the intake of water and rapid onset of action when delivered orally. There has been a good acceptance of oral drugs as it rules out the problem of dysphagia, a common problem due to difficulty in swallowing in the people of all ages and hence it is anticipated to exhibit tremendous growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The pharmaceutical industry is focusing its interest in shortening drug development timelines and efficient drug delivery platforms. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for efficient drug delivery technique as well as convenience in the transportation of the drug which has fuelled the oral thin film drugs market in the recent past.

In terms of indication, the oral thin film drugs market is segmented as migraine, schizophrenia, Alzheimers disease, eye diseases, nausea & vomiting, opioid dependence and others. Thin film oral drugs make is it easy to swallow drugs without water, especially for pediatric, geriatric and neurodegenerative patients, where conventional drug delivery is difficult. Hence, Alzheimers disease, migraine and opioid dependence would lead the market in the future.

In the base year 2021, North America was observed as the largest regional segment in the oral thin film drugs market. U.S. led the North America oral thin film drugs market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share due to advanced technologies used in the pharmaceutical research and development for the discovery of novel drug delivery technique.

Moreover, rising demand for efficient drug delivery route and its acceptability in the region would further drive the oral thin film drugs market in the future. However, favorable regulation, growing awareness among the masses and launch of novel products would make Asia Pacific the fastest growing geographical region during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising target population in the region, and major contribution of India and China in the pharmaceutical development would further benefit the thin oral thin film drugs market in the region.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Oral Thin Film Drugs market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Oral Thin Film Drugs market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Oral Thin Film Drugs market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Oral Thin Film Drugs market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Oral Thin Film Drugs market worldwide?

Company Profiles

  • Monosol Rx

  • Tesa Labtec Gmbh

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Novartis Ag

  • Wolters Kluwer

  • Solvay

  • Allergan Plc

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd

  • Intelgenx Corp

  • Transition Therapeutics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market
2.2. Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, By Product, 2021 (US$ Million)
2.3. Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, By Indication, 2021 (US$ Million)
2.4. Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, By Geography, 2021 (US$ Million)
2.5. Impact of Covid 19
2.6. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2021
2.7. Competitive Analysis
2.7.1. Market Positioning of Key Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Vendors
2.7.2. Strategies Adopted by Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Vendors
2.7.3. Key Industry Strategies

3. Oral Thin Film Drugs Market: Business Outlook - Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis

4. Oral Thin Film Drugs Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth - Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Sublingual Film
4.3.2. Fully Dissolving Buccal Film

5. Oral Thin Film Drugs Market: By Indication, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth - Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Migrainet
5.3.2. Schizophrenia
5.3.3. Alzheimer's Disease
5.3.4. Nausea - Vomiting
5.3.5. Opioid Dependence Tests
5.3.6. Other Indication

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/616eik-thin-film?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oral-thin-film-drugs-market-report-2022-2030-featuring-monosol-rx-tesa-labtec-pfizer-novartis-wolters-kluwer-solvay-allergan-sumitomo-dainippon-pharma-intelgenx-transition-therapeutics-301743935.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Has Nvidia's New Year Rally Run Its Course?

    In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a fading rally. The 12-day price momentum study in the bottom panel shows weakening momentum readings from January to February for a bearish divergence when compared to the price action. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I can see an upper shadow on the last candle.

  • Phathom Pharma Shares Fall After Formal FDA Request For Vonoprazan Data

    The FDA has formally asked for additional stability data to demonstrate that levels of the impurity previously found in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan drug product will remain at or below the daily acceptable intake throughout the proposed shelf life of the product. The FDA cited no additional deficiencies in either letter. In August 2022, Phathom detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial laun

  • Lam Research Will Likely Continue Its Sideways Price Movement

    Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research Corp has hammered out a base formation since April. LRCX made a low in October and trading volume declined on the subsequent advance into February. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line did improve from its October nadir but the line has made a bearish divergence when compared to the price action.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Breaks Out On Russia's 500,000 Barrel Threat

    Exxon Mobil advanced Friday after Russia announced it will cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, sending crude prices higher.

  • Older workers are fooling themselves when it comes to work, money and caregiving

    Denial runs deep when it comes to money and retirement. Older adults are working longer, but at first blush they contend they are working because they want to. The study asked so-called employment extenders about their key reasons for working past traditional retirement ages.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Akamai Technologies Shows Nothing But Weakness Ahead of Earnings

    Content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company Akamai Technologies has turned lower ahead of their earnings report scheduled for this coming Tuesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs

    The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation R

  • BD's (BDX) Latest Combination Test Receives the FDA's EUA

    BD's (BDX) new combination test is likely to significantly aid clinicians in treating patients in the current and future respiratory virus seasons.

  • Raleigh pharma sheds debt in exchange for top-selling drug. Now what?

    A Raleigh company is giving up its top revenue generating product in exchange for the cancelation of more than $100 million in debt. Now, it must find a viable path forward.

  • Disney Activist Trian Notches a Double Win

    Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners ended its campaign with Disney with a big stock gain while also avoiding a costly proxy battle.

  • Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

    Big drugmakers are looking for new products because lower-priced competitors are coming that could take away nearly a quarter of sales.

  • Drivers May Not Notice Russia's Oil Supply Cuts

    Russia said it will cut its oil production by 5%, but the complex nature of the world's gasoline markets may mean drivers won't notice much change at the pump.

  • Is Merck Stock A Sell After 2023 Profit Guidance Widely Lags Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after Keytruda succeeded in one study but failed in another in late January? Is MRK stock a buy or a sell?

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • Popular Household Cleaner Recalled Over Bacteria Worries

    Colgate-Palmolive is recalling nearly 5 million bottles of its Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to concerns about a bacterial infection. The company said it was voluntarily recalling some of the multi-purpose cleaners because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Feb. 8.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Go Sideways

    Natural gas markets have done very little during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to try to build some type of basing pattern.

  • The End of AbbVie’s $200 Billion Monopoly Won’t Sink the Stock

    The drugmaker is offering steep discounts on its immune-disease therapy Humira to protect market share this year.

  • The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

    Oil markets were forced to refocus on fundamentals on Friday morning when Russia's Deputy Prime Minister announced a production cut of 500,000 bpd