Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Monosol Rx, Tesa Labtec, Pfizer, Novartis, Wolters Kluwer, Solvay, Allergan, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Intelgenx, Transition Therapeutics

Thin film drugs have been identified as the alternative approach to the conventional dosage forms. Oral thin films are thin, flexible films of drug delivery that dissolve in the oral mucosa resulting in the rapid onset of action and improved bioavailability for drugs.

The oral thin film are mostly used for the geriatric, pediatric and bedridden patient who are unable to intake the solid form of the drug. Rising demand for efficient drug delivery route and its acceptability in the region would further drive the thin film drug manufacturing market in the future.

Scientists throughout the pharmaceutical industry have been trying to explore thin films as the novel drug delivery tool. Thin-film drugs have been identified as the alternative approach to the conventional dosage forms. Based on the type of products, the oral thin film drugs market is segmented into sublingual film and fully dissolving buccal film.

The sublingual film held the largest share in the oral thin film drugs market due to the ease of consumption and its effectiveness as it provides rapid dissolution of the drug without the intake of water and rapid onset of action when delivered orally. There has been a good acceptance of oral drugs as it rules out the problem of dysphagia, a common problem due to difficulty in swallowing in the people of all ages and hence it is anticipated to exhibit tremendous growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



The pharmaceutical industry is focusing its interest in shortening drug development timelines and efficient drug delivery platforms. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for efficient drug delivery technique as well as convenience in the transportation of the drug which has fuelled the oral thin film drugs market in the recent past.

In terms of indication, the oral thin film drugs market is segmented as migraine, schizophrenia, Alzheimers disease, eye diseases, nausea & vomiting, opioid dependence and others. Thin film oral drugs make is it easy to swallow drugs without water, especially for pediatric, geriatric and neurodegenerative patients, where conventional drug delivery is difficult. Hence, Alzheimers disease, migraine and opioid dependence would lead the market in the future.



In the base year 2021, North America was observed as the largest regional segment in the oral thin film drugs market. U.S. led the North America oral thin film drugs market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share due to advanced technologies used in the pharmaceutical research and development for the discovery of novel drug delivery technique.

Moreover, rising demand for efficient drug delivery route and its acceptability in the region would further drive the oral thin film drugs market in the future. However, favorable regulation, growing awareness among the masses and launch of novel products would make Asia Pacific the fastest growing geographical region during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising target population in the region, and major contribution of India and China in the pharmaceutical development would further benefit the thin oral thin film drugs market in the region.

