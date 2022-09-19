U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.25
    -32.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,668.00
    -254.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.25
    -106.25 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    -18.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -1.64 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -10.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.78
    +1.51 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4300
    +0.5240 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,753.19
    -1,173.04 (-5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.40
    -32.04 (-6.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Global Oral Thin Films Market Report to 2031 - Featuring ZIM Laboratories, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical and IntelGenx Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oral thin films market.

This report focuses on oral thin films market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the oral thin films market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical, IntelGenx Corp, Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Seoul Pharmaceuticals, CL Pharm, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Shilpa Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Solvay, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Mylan Inc, LIVKON Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and ARx, LLC.

The global oral thin film Market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.93%. The oral thin film market is expected to reach $5.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.88%.

The oral thin films market consists of sales of the oral thin films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a drug delivery dosage system composed of a mono polymeric thin film applied in the mouth, for a quick release of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) when placed on the tongue. The purpose of oral thin film (OTF) is to deliver therapeutic substances into the oral cavity or the stomach tract, where they are absorbed and transported directly to the circulatory system. Oral thin-film technologies ensure a fast and sustained release of the active substance, ensuring the ideal dose reaches the correct location within the body.

The main types of oral thin films include sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film. The sublingual film refers to oral thin films that rapidly dissolve under the tongue and are quickly absorbed by blood with the help of tissue. It is used to treat patients who are recovering from opioid misuse disorder. These oral thin films are used in treatment of schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea and vomiting. They are sold through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

North America was the largest region in the oral thin film market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oral thin film market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is propelling the growth of the oral thin film market. Thin films have been identified as a potential alternative to standard dosage forms. It is a convenient, self-administrable, and fast-dissolving dosage form for the delivery of medications, which makes it a versatile drug delivery platform. Thin films are taken orally and do not require water to swallow to absorb a drug.

OTF is more patient-friendly due to its rapid dissolution rate. Due to these reasons, the demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is increasing which is bringing more demand for oral thin films as well. For instance, in January 2021, a Turkish Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences report shows that the global thin-film pharmaceutical products market is expected to increase from $7 billion in 2015 to over $15 billion by the end of 2024. It estimates that there will be an increase of 117% in 10 years. Thus, increasing demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is driving the growth of the oral thin film market.

The rapidly growing investment in research and development (R&D) by leading players has propelled the growth of the oral thin film market. Major companies operating in the oral thin films market are focused on investing in research and development of fast dissolving oral thin films to strengthen their position by implementing new platform technologies such as soluleaves, XGEL, and waferTab. R&D helps to innovate new solutions that can be more convenient, effective, and efficient for drug delivery.

The countries covered in the oral thin film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oral Thin Films Market Characteristics

3. Oral Thin Films Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oral Thin Films

5. Oral Thin Films Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Oral Thin Films Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Oral Thin Films Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Oral Thin Films Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Sublingual Film

  • Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

6.2. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Disease Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Schizophrenia

  • Migraine

  • Opioid Dependence

  • Nausea & Vomiting

  • Others

6.3. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Other Distribution Channels

7. Oral Thin Films Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yevu9l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Companies and Nonprofits Expand Efforts to Hire Veterans

    Efforts to spur hiring of U.S. military veterans have ramped up in recent years. Many private-sector companies and nonprofits are introducing or expanding programs that help match veterans with civilian jobs. “You’re seeing better programs that are coming from lessons learned and that are much more tailored to where the specific needs are,” says Crystal Cochran, senior director of programs and events at Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce initiative that works to connect the military community with meaningful employment opportunities.

  • Korea Said to Ask for Hourly Currency Reports as Won Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea has asked foreign-exchange traders to provide hourly reports on the demand for dollars, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, as authorities ramp up oversight of the currency markets to help stem a slide in the won.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Inves

  • Economy Week Ahead: Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks in Focus

    ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD Monday Japan’s Statistics Bureau releases annual inflation data through August. Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, exceeding the Bank of Japan 2% target for four straight months.

  • Tech's record-breaking buybacks matter for investors — here's why

    Big Tech's big buybacks are hitting new highs. Here's what that means for investors.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $18,500 and Ether Tumbles 11% on Fed Jitters

    Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is falling ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week and on worries aggressive moves by the central bank could lead to recession.

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Done Deals: Aviation company unveils Texas hanger; Laguna Development sells Kentucky property

    Laguna Development Corp.'s deal to sell Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million is subject to certain capital and price adjustments.

  • Saudi Oil Driller Hires Goldman, HSBC, SNB Capital for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to manage its IPO in Riyadh, seeking to join a steady stream of Gulf firms tapping equity markets. The firm will sell 26.7 million shares, or a 30% stake, in initial public offering, according to a statement. The offer price will be determined following a book-building period from September 28 to 5 October 5.About a third of the IPO

  • Will GE HealthCare Stock Find a Home With Investors After the Spin?

    GE HealthCare is raising its profile with investors, speaking at conferences and announcing an investor day. It's a good idea. Investors have to get to know the firm ahead of the January 2023 spinout from GE.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Key Support; EV Rival Sets Huge 2023 Goal

    Tesla stock flashed a buy signal. BYD set a huge 2023 delivery goal as it plans its first auto plant outside China.

  • Markets Roiled by Inflation Leave Investors With Nowhere to Hide

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors burned by inflation, a very bad year is starting to look even worse. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellAs stock prices tumbled and bonds were hit with the deepest losses in decades, th

  • Dow Futures Sink, Big Rate Hike Expected—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve at its meeting Wednesday will raise interest rates by another three-quarters of a point in an effort to stamp out inflation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as Wall Street braces for Fed meeting

    U.S. stock futures were firmly lower in the early trade Monday after all three major indexes logged their worst week in three months.

  • Will the economy get worse? Consider raising your credit limit before it does.

    Even as an uncertain option, a credit limit is still a bridge worth preserving to supplement or back up an emergency fund, especially before a potential recession.

  • Amazon is accused of punishing third-party sellers — why that's so hard to prove

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta is arguing in a new antitrust lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) that its restrictive seller policies illegally disrupt the state’s economy, marking the latest legal action pitting Amazon’s seller relationships against American antitrust laws.

  • Gogo (GOGO) Stock Jumps 8.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Gogo (GOGO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Porsche IPO Makes Nod to Iconic 911 Sports Car

    That's how many shares Volkswagen has created for the spinoff of its Porsche luxury brand into a separate listed vehicle. It's a nod to Porsche's famous 911 sports car. The 911 million Porsche shares will be divided evenly between non-voting preferred shares and ordinary shares with voting rights. The IPO is set to value the company at up to $78 billion, making it one of the most valuable auto companies in Europe. VW is selling 25% of Porsche preferred shares, or about 12.5% of the entire compan

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Pfizer, Apple and Alphabet

    Pfizer, Apple and Alphabet have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • What to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell takes center stage for commodities this week, with the Federal Reserve chief set to unleash another large rate hike that could pile more pressure on energy, metals and crops.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Tr

  • Top 7 Reasons to Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA

    The benefits of rolling over your 401(k) into an IRA when you change jobs can include more investment choices, lower fees, and greater control.