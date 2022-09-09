U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,050.22
    +44.04 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,037.20
    +262.68 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,051.89
    +189.76 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.32
    +26.42 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.19
    +2.65 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.00
    +6.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.23 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3040
    +0.0120 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6470
    -1.4400 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,225.85
    +2,066.36 (+10.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.08
    +19.48 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Global Organ Transplant Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in the Prevalence of Acute Diseases Driving Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Transplant Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A major element driving market expansion is the rising need for innovative tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation to treat organ failure. Organ failure can be caused by several reasons, including severe trauma, poor eating habits, excessive alcohol intake, poisoning, blood loss, drug misuse, and other acute disorders.

Diabetes and high blood pressure, for example, are the most common causes of end-stage kidney disease, which requires a renal transplant or dialysis to keep a patient alive. The need for tissue and organ transplantation, particularly kidney, heart, liver, and lungs transplantation, is quite high worldwide. In 2019, around 122,913 people were waiting for organ transplants in the United States, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The market is also being boosted by the launch of technologically improved products and an increase in the number of tissue banks. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 43,201 people in the US were waiting for kidney transplants in 2019, although only 23,401 kidney transplants were carried out.

Furthermore, recipients are prescribed potent immunosuppressive medicines following transplantation surgery, increasing their susceptibility to infectious infections as their immunity is reduced. Technological advancements in novel transplant products and methods by biotechnology and medical device companies and rising healthcare spending are expected to boost the market.

Another factor driving the market is an increase in the prevalence of acute diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure that lead to end-stage renal disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population will exceed 2 billion by 2050. Liver, lung and kidney failures, cardiovascular illnesses, and other conditions are becoming increasingly common as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

This is a significant factor driving organ care product demand. Cirrhosis is the eleventh largest cause of death globally, and liver cancer is the sixteenth leading cause of death, according to the European Association for the Study of Liver.

However, limitations, such as a scarcity of organ donors for transplantation and high costs, are projected to limit market expansion. The need for organ care is being hampered by the high expense of therapy. The lengthy clearance process for novel organ care products hinders the organ care market's growth.

The market's expansion is being hampered by a scarcity of trained specialists in the organ care system. Transplanting a human organ is a very sophisticated surgery requiring outstanding abilities. Because there are so few surgeons in this field who can perform these types of procedures, the cost of this procedure is extremely high.

This aspect can potentially stifle the expansion of the organ transplantation market significantly. Furthermore, the number of organ donors is insignificant compared to the number of persons who require such organs. Another key aspect that may stymie the expansion of the organ transplantation market is the rising incidence of organ failure.

Market Segmentation:
By Product Type

  • Organ preservation solutions

  • Transplant diagnostics

  • Tissue products

  • Others

By Organ Type

  • Heart

  • Intestine

  • Kidney

  • Liver

  • Lung

  • Pancreas

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Transplant Centers

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY ORGAN TYPE

7. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY END-USERS

8. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • OrganOx Limited

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

  • Pfizer

  • Organ Assist B.V.

  • Paragonix Technologies Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Preservation Solution Inc.

  • Water Medical System LLC

  • Sanofi S.A

  • XVIVO Perfusion AB

  • Bridge to Life Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbjij1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-organ-transplant-market-report-2022-significant-increase-in-the-prevalence-of-acute-diseases-driving-sector-301621134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Schedules Adcomm For Veru's Cancer Drug Repurposed For COVID-19

    The FDA is convening an adcomm meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, slated for October 6, to discuss Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. In a public notice, the FDA said that as part of the adcomm, one of the focuses of the experts will include "the treatment effect size in the context of the high placebo mortality rate, the limited size of the safety database, and identif

  • Regeneron Stock Soars On Pair Of Successful Trials

    Studies "support aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard-of-care," Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said. Regeneron stock leapt in huge volume.

  • Amylyx gains nearly $600M in market cap after FDA committee gives green light

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were riding high in the first few hours of trading following a key FDA advisory committee's positive vote on its first drug, despite the unusual caveats that accompanied the vote.

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Regeneron Gets Praised by Wall Street. High-Dose Eylea Data Look ‘Strong.’

    Jefferies upgrades the stock and other analysts raise their price targets on Regeneron following better-than-expected data on a new formulation of the company's signature eye medication.

  • Relay Therapeutics Jumps on Data Update

    An emerging crop of drug developers is using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sometimes supercomputers to design safer and more effective drugs. The latest update from Relay Therapeutics provides early validation for a technology-enabled approach. At the very least, the preliminary data published ahead of an important scientific meeting shows the promise of the company's unique strategy to design more selective drug candidates.

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Winner for Amgen?

    Amgen's biosimilar drug is close to stealing away sales from AstraZeneca's rare disease drug called Soliris.

  • CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)

    It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. "...Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product per year on average over 2019-28, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7% in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028."

  • Do I have enough cash to cover my own health care needs in retirement? Here is the simple math you need to figure it out

    These strategies can help you reduce your health care costs.

  • IVERIC bio (ISEE) Posts Positive Top-Line Data From GA Study

    IVERIC bio (ISEE) reports positive top-line data from the phase III GATHER2 study, evaluating its investigational candidate, Zimura, for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Stock up.

  • Relay Therapeutics Shares Jump After Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Drug Ahead Of ESMO Presentation

    Relay Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RLAY) ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 was published on the European Society for Medical Oncology's (ESMO) website. The abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2022. Relay Therapeutics is evaluating RLY-4008, its bile duct cancer drug, for a narrow group of patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma. Related: Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial. Potent efficacy was observed across all dos

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Positive Cabometyx Combo Study Results

    Exelixis (EXEL) announces positive detailed results on the triplet combination study of Cabometyx, Opdivo and Yervoy.

  • Pregnant Mom Shares 'Belly Deflating' Trick On TikTok. Safe?

    Footage of a pregnant mom appearing to deflate her baby bump has left the internet baffled.

  • How to get Omicron boosters at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and other California locations

    New boosters to protect against the latest Omicron variants of the coronavirus are arriving in Southern California this week. Here's how to get one.

  • Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is on Fire Today

    The drugmaker's shares are skyrocketing in response to a positive advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate AMX0035. Specifically, a panel of experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly voted seven to two in favor of the available evidence supporting the drug's use as a treatment for ALS. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that results in the loss of motor control.

  • Thai man spends two days on roof after his family wouldn't let him smoke weed

    A Thai man reportedly spent nearly 48 hours on a roof in protest after his family would not allow him to smoke marijuana. The man, 42-year-old Kantaphi, was described by his wife as a “weed addict.” To curb his addiction, Kantaphi’s wife sent him to stay with his father in the Kantharalak district to “starve him of marijuana.”

  • FDA Approves New Botox Rival

    Analysts say the drug, from Revance Therapeutics, poses a threat to the market-dominating antiwrinkle treatment because it promises to last longer.

  • This Eating Habit May Drastically Reduce the Risk of Fatal Parkinson's Disease

    Parkinson's disease (PD) may be an issue that stems from the health and function of your brain, according to the National Institute on Aging. However, a new study recently published by JAMA Network Open also reveals a connection between eating habits and mortality rates for those with PD.In a study titled "Association of Diet and Physical Activity With All-Cause Mortality Among Adults With Parkinson Disease," researchers took a look at 1,251 participants who were previously diagnosed with Parkin

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Abbott (ABT) Debuts Amplatzer Talisman System in Europe

    Abbott's (ABT) Amplatzer Talisman PFO Occlusion System will enable doctors across Europe to treat people experiencing a patent foramen ovale-associated stroke.