U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.50
    +15.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,408.00
    +141.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,051.00
    +45.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.70
    +10.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.97
    +6.56 (+6.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    -9.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1105
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0790 (+4.63%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +2.98 (+9.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3349
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3960
    +0.5060 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,690.44
    -891.88 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.82
    +6.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.16
    +57.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market

Global Market Estimates, Inc.
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates, Inc.
Global Market Estimates, Inc.

Aithent Inc., CareDx, Infor-Med Inc., Transplant Connect, Talend, Inova, Afflo, TatvaSoft, Optum, Inc., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Acelity L.P. Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Exactech Inc., Folio Biosciences, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, HealthSmart, DaVita, and Labcorp Transplant Services, among others, are the key players in the organ transplantation software and services market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% from 2022 and 2027. The organ transplantation software and services market is largely driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, increased demand for transplant services, need for donor and recipient tracking, and post-transplant observation.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The increasing number of people suffering from chronic illnesses, organ failures arising from accidents, trauma, and other illnesses have increased the demand for transplantation software and services

  • The growing advancements in cloud-based software have increased the demand for transplantation software

  • The kidney segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the transplant type

  • The organ bank segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the end-user

  • The organ donor management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on application

  • Aithent Inc., CareDx, Infor-Med Inc., Transplant Connect, Talend, Inova, Afflo, TatvaSoft, Optum, Inc., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Acelity L.P. Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Exactech Inc., Folio Biosciences, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, HealthSmart, DaVita, and Labcorp Transplant Services, among others, are the key players in the organ transplantation software and services market


Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/organ-transplantation-software-and-services-market-3665


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Digital Transplant Software/Solutions

  • Transplant Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Transplant Process Administration

  • Patient Management Software

  • Organ Donor Management

Transplant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Heart

  • Kidney

  • Liver

  • Lungs

  • Pancreas

  • Tissue

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Hospitals

  • Blood Bank

  • Stem cell Bank

  • Organ Bank

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of MEA


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: Global Market Estimates


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.

  • Paysafe’s Stock Jumps as Sales Come in Strong

    The company reported revenue of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter, beating its own forecast and exceeding what Wall Street had expected.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants Credit for EVs. Biden Gives Credit to Just Ford and GM.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn’t like what he heard from President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address. The president praised vehicle electrification efforts at both Ford Motor and General Motors but forgot to mention Tesla — again. Since taking office, Biden has frequently praised EV innovation at GM (ticker: GM) and Ford (F) while forgetting to mention that Tesla (TSLA) is the American-born company largely responsible for pushing the entire global auto industry toward battery-powered cars.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Ford Reorganizes to Run EV and Engine Businesses Separately

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will separate its fast-growing electric vehicle operations from its legacy combustion engine business in a historic reorganization of the 118-year-old company.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Holds Talks With Ukraine, Furt

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.