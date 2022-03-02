Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market
Aithent Inc., CareDx, Infor-Med Inc., Transplant Connect, Talend, Inova, Afflo, TatvaSoft, Optum, Inc., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Acelity L.P. Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Exactech Inc., Folio Biosciences, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, HealthSmart, DaVita, and Labcorp Transplant Services, among others, are the key players in the organ transplantation software and services market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% from 2022 and 2027. The organ transplantation software and services market is largely driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, increased demand for transplant services, need for donor and recipient tracking, and post-transplant observation.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
The increasing number of people suffering from chronic illnesses, organ failures arising from accidents, trauma, and other illnesses have increased the demand for transplantation software and services
The growing advancements in cloud-based software have increased the demand for transplantation software
The kidney segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the transplant type
The organ bank segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the end-user
The organ donor management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on application
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/organ-transplantation-software-and-services-market-3665
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
Digital Transplant Software/Solutions
Transplant Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
Transplant Process Administration
Patient Management Software
Organ Donor Management
Transplant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
Heart
Kidney
Liver
Lungs
Pancreas
Tissue
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
Hospitals
Blood Bank
Stem cell Bank
Organ Bank
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
