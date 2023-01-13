Global Organic Beddings Market Is Expected to Reach $539 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in consumer spending on home furnishings, people's awareness of their health and preference for natural and eco-friendly products, a rise in the number of companies creating bedding for homes, and a surge in the number of hotels and resorts that offer organic bedding drive the growth of the global organic beddings market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to maintain a progressive revenue growth during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic beddings market generated $273.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $539 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $273.5 Million Market Size in 2031 $539 Million CAGR 7.1% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Type, Material, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region







Drivers Rise in consumer spending on home furnishings People's awareness of their health and preference for natural and eco-friendly products Rise in number of companies creating bedding for homes out of materials like lightweight, chemical-free, and anti-microbial cotton to promote restful sleep Surge in the number of hotels and resorts that offer organic bedding Expansion of the real estate industry Rise in nuclear families, the expanding trend of minimalist bedrooms, and the rising popularity of adjustable beds Opportunities Rising purchasing power parity and evolving lifestyles Restraints Lower volumes of organic raw materials being produced and the increased cost of those components





Covid-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global organic beddings market. The market faced challenges such as declining product demand from major end-users.

The implementation of lockdown impacted the domestic and foreign manufacturing of organic beddings, which in turn, stalled the market growth.

Post-pandemic, the demand for organic beddings increased due to the benefits offered by organic products such as better breathability, reduction of skin related diseases, and more comfortable sleep.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic beddings market based on type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on type, the bedsheets segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly two-fifths of the global organic beddings market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The pillow covers segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the blankets and others segments.



Based on material, the cotton segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global organic beddings market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the linen segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.





In terms of end user, the residential segment captured the largest market share of over four-fifths of the global organic beddings market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The commercial segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2031.





In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2031.





Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global organic beddings market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.





Leading players of the global organic beddings market analyzed in the research include 4Spaces GmbH, Sojao, Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd., Baea, COYUCHI, Alva Linen, Bhumi Organic Cotton, Cam Cam Copenhagen, Conscious Convert, Little Leaf Organics, AKP TEX, Parachute Home, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Good Night Naturals, Falucca Linen Company, Serendipity Organics, Malaika Linens, Sunday Bedding, The Pure Cotton Shop, and Wear Pact, LLC.





The report analyzes these key players of the global organic beddings market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

