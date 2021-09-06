U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.81
    -0.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.1980 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,842.39
    +1,683.95 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,360.92
    +63.19 (+4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.15
    +40.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Global Organic Drinks Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Grain Millers, Kingmilling and Coco Cola Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Drinks Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Organic Drinks from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Organic Drinks as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Applications Segment:

  • Wholesalers

  • Distributers

  • Retailers

  • Online retailers

Types Segment:

  • Soft drinks

  • Hot drinks

Companies Covered:

  • Grain Millers

  • Kingmilling Company

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Gupta Group

  • Manildra

  • Penford Australia Ltd

  • Abbott Nutrition Inc

  • Coco Cola

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Organic Drinks Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Organic Drinks by Region
8.2 Import of Organic Drinks by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Organic Drinks Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Organic Drinks Market Size
9.2 Organic Drinks Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Organic Drinks Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Organic Drinks Market Size
10.2 Organic Drinks Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Organic Drinks Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Organic Drinks Market Size
11.2 Organic Drinks Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Organic Drinks Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Organic Drinks Market Size
12.2 Organic Drinks Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Organic Drinks Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Organic Drinks Market Size
13.2 Organic Drinks Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary For Global Organic Drinks Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Organic Drinks Market Size
14.2 Organic Drinks Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Organic Drinks Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Organic Drinks Market Size Forecast
15.2 Organic Drinks Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Grain Millers
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Grain Millers
16.1.4 Grain Millers Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Kingmilling Company
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Kingmilling Company
16.2.4 Kingmilling Company Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Cargill Incorporated
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Cargill Incorporated
16.3.4 Cargill Incorporated Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Archer Daniels Midland Company
16.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Gupta Group
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Gupta Group
16.5.4 Gupta Group Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Manildra
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Manildra
16.6.4 Manildra Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Penford Australia Ltd
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Penford Australia Ltd
16.7.4 Penford Australia Ltd Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Abbott Nutrition Inc
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Abbott Nutrition Inc
16.8.4 Abbott Nutrition Inc Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Coco Cola
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Organic Drinks Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Coco Cola
16.9.4 Coco Cola Organic Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m65m6e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 66 cents, or 0.91%, to $71.95 per barrel by 0930 GMT. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • UK car sales weakest since 2013 in August as supply chain issues continue

    The market was hit by constrained supply as the global shortage of semiconductors, an issue born of the pandemic, continues to undermine production volumes.

  • Supply disruption and rising prices hit UK construction growth

    Markit's construction PMI survey registered the second sharpest rise in price acceleration in the history of the survey, compounding inflation fears.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Quitting your job is now a political act

    A historically tight labor market means that workers also have more confidence to take a leap, trusting that they’ll be able to land another job even if they don’t have one lined up yet. The trend encompasses workers across the socioeconomic spectrum, from low-paid restaurant and retail workers to nurses, lawyers, and software engineers. Of late the popular discourse seems to have taken another turn, in which quitting one’s 9-to-5 is not only an individual decision but a call to revolution.

  • JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

    China's JD.com said on Monday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations. The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat. The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • UK food supplies set to worsen as more Brexit red tape is introduced within weeks, businesses warn

    Business owners fear food safety checks set to be introduced from 1 October will make some shipments unviable, but government says its approach has been ‘pragmatic’

  • Are Americans Right About How Much Retirement Savings They'll Need?

    How much money do Americans think they'll need saved for retirement? According to a recent survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the magic number is $1.9 million. Is $1.9 million a good retirement savings target?

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.