Global Organic Electronics Industry Outlook, 2026 - Featuring AU Optronics, BASF, Bayer, DuPont, LG Display, Merck, and Novaled Among Others

Global Organic Electronics Market

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Electronics Market (2021-2026) by Material, Component, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Electronics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 26.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.10%.

Key factors to consider in this market are: organic electronics is a next-generation device because of the characteristics of high reliability, high performance, and efficiency in various fields such as lighting, display, photovoltaic, and innovative integrated system. Organic electronics also pose quality and low-cost material than silicon electronics. The reason behind the quality it provides is bio-degradable, low-cost substrates. Headway of display technologies offers magnified image quality, wider angle, high brightness, lower power consumption, etc., creating the market opportunity. Various modern-day lighting and display technologies are needed to drive the market.

Options for this market that will dominate are weightless high flexibility. R&D requirements for various Applications will generate opportunities in the consumer electronics vertical. Flexible and advanced semiconductors, solar power, and LED applications will stir the demand at the global level. Market hinder is deteriorating efficiency in organic components over time, and the quality of display output has few disadvantages. Organic electronics also face the problem of a short life span. COVID-19 impacted the sales drastically. Challenges companies face technical issues, and prominent players still need to work on quality to create customer demand by coming together.



Market Segmentation

The Global Organic Electronics Market is segmented further based on Material, Component, Application, and Geography.

By Material Type, the market is classified as Semi-Conductor Material, Conductive Material, Dielectric Material, and Substrate Material.

By Component Type, the market is classified as Active and Passive Components.

By Application, the market is classified as Display, Organic Photovoltaic, Solar Batteries, OLED Lightning, Memory Devices, System Components, etc.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Notable Developments

Bayer completed the acquisition of Monsanto India. The acquisition completion worth $63 billion, a mega-deal happened o create the world's business giant in chemical and seed company. - June 2018 SmartLine's R&D team has reported around 8 percent efficiency for R2R printed organic photovoltaic cells using organic electronics equipment. - October 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1p2mp

