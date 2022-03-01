U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global Organic Electronics Industry Outlook, 2026 - Featuring AU Optronics, BASF, Bayer, DuPont, LG Display, Merck, and Novaled Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Organic Electronics Market

Global Organic Electronics Market
Global Organic Electronics Market

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Electronics Market (2021-2026) by Material, Component, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organic Electronics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 26.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.10%.

Key factors to consider in this market are: organic electronics is a next-generation device because of the characteristics of high reliability, high performance, and efficiency in various fields such as lighting, display, photovoltaic, and innovative integrated system. Organic electronics also pose quality and low-cost material than silicon electronics. The reason behind the quality it provides is bio-degradable, low-cost substrates. Headway of display technologies offers magnified image quality, wider angle, high brightness, lower power consumption, etc., creating the market opportunity. Various modern-day lighting and display technologies are needed to drive the market.

Options for this market that will dominate are weightless high flexibility. R&D requirements for various Applications will generate opportunities in the consumer electronics vertical. Flexible and advanced semiconductors, solar power, and LED applications will stir the demand at the global level. Market hinder is deteriorating efficiency in organic components over time, and the quality of display output has few disadvantages. Organic electronics also face the problem of a short life span. COVID-19 impacted the sales drastically. Challenges companies face technical issues, and prominent players still need to work on quality to create customer demand by coming together.

Market Segmentation

The Global Organic Electronics Market is segmented further based on Material, Component, Application, and Geography.

  • By Material Type, the market is classified as Semi-Conductor Material, Conductive Material, Dielectric Material, and Substrate Material.

  • By Component Type, the market is classified as Active and Passive Components.

  • By Application, the market is classified as Display, Organic Photovoltaic, Solar Batteries, OLED Lightning, Memory Devices, System Components, etc.

  • By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Notable Developments

  1. Bayer completed the acquisition of Monsanto India. The acquisition completion worth $63 billion, a mega-deal happened o create the world's business giant in chemical and seed company. - June 2018

  2. SmartLine's R&D team has reported around 8 percent efficiency for R2R printed organic photovoltaic cells using organic electronics equipment. - October 2018

Company Profiles

  • AU Optronics Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer material science AG

  • DuPont

  • LG Display

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novaled GmbH

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Samsung Display

  • Sony Corporation

  • Sumitomo Corporation

  • Universal Display corporation

  • Heliatek

  • Polyic GmbH

  • Bayer Material Science

  • Fujifilm Dimatix Inc.

  • H.C. Starck

  • AGC Seimi Chemical Co.

  • Evonik Industries

  • CONVESTRO AG

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Optomec

  • ITRI

  • TU Dresden, ZIH

  • Johnson Matthey

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why Buy This Report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Organic Electronics Market Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1p2mp

Attachment

