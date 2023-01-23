U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,563.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.50
    +22.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +0.82 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.40
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.56 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5380
    +0.0540 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    -0.40 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2334
    -0.0067 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7680
    +1.2290 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,775.81
    -114.33 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.55
    +35.52 (+7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,791.92
    +21.33 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenue to Reach $14,622 Million in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic fertilizers market captured $5,864 million revenue in 2022, and it is projected to rise at a 12.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, to generate $14,622 million in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

The rising number of organic farms, expansion of agricultural land, and growing demand for organic food products, because of the various health and fitness advantages, are driving the market.

In addition, the easy availability of plant and animal waste and improvements in the organic fertilizer manufacturing process result in increasing opportunities for the suppliers of these products.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/organic-fertilizers-market-report/report-sample

High Demand among Growers of Organic Cereals and Grains

  • The cereals & grains category captured the largest share, of 62.8%, in 2022, and it is projected to retain its position in the coming years. It is due to the wide usage of these agrochemicals on cereal & grain crops, which are the main energy source for a major part of the global population.

  • Moreover, the demand for these chemicals for grains and cereals is rising due to the high yields of these crops, which offers economic advantages to farmers. Additionally, a major portion of the organic farming area is used for sowing barley, wheat, oats, and rice, because of their significant demand.

  • The advantages of organic cereals and grains include non-toxicity and environmental sustainability.

Rising Demand for Animal-Sourced Fertilizers & Manures

  • The animal-based category held a share of 63.2% in 2022. This is because animal excreta, blood meal, and bone meal, which are the major raw materials utilized to produce animal-based fertilizers are high in potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorous, the key nutrients required for plant growth.

  • Furthermore, the demand for animal-sourced manure is increasing because it helps in healthy and sustainable yields. In addition, major agrochemical companies are focusing on launching advanced products and making massive R&D investments to enable sustainable agriculture.

  • The solid category holds a substantial share, and it is projected to retain its position in the near future. It is ascribed to the easy usage of granular fertilizers compared to liquid ones.

Browse detailed report on Organic Fertilizers Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Demand For Organic Fertilizers in APAC High due to Rising Health Awareness

  • Following in the footsteps of developed regions, APAC has started generating a high demand for sustainable agrochemicals, such as organic fertilizers. It is ascribed to the increasing health awareness among customers, rising population, surging disposable income, and high availability of cultivable land.

  • APAC is the third-largest consumer of organic products due to the rising awareness about the advantages of such food in Chia, India, and Indonesia.

  • Moreover, the largest producers of organic crops are China, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and the Philippines, while the largest consumers are South Korea, China, Taiwan, Japan, and India.

  • Furthermore, India and China are significant exporters of organic products, which hints at a massive potential demand for eco-friendly agrochemicals.

Organic Fertilizers Market Report Coverage

By Source

  • Plant

  • Animal

By Form

  • Solid

  • Liquid

By Crop Type

  • Cereals & grains

  • Oilseeds & pulses

  • Fruits & vegetables

By Application

  • Broadcasting

  • Fertigation

  • Foliar Application

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Green & Bio-Solvents Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Global Seed Treatment Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Global Green Chemicals Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-organic-fertilizers-market-revenue-to-reach-14-622-million-in-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301727894.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Tech Stocks With Low PE Ratio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 tech stocks with low PE ratio. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Low PE Ratio. Tech stocks were crushed in 2022 amid a major growth stock rout that started when market optimism began to recede amid rising inflation, […]

  • 15 Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for Over 25 Years

    In this article, we take a look at 15 stocks that have increased their dividends for over 25 years. If you want to see more stocks that have increased their dividends for over 25 years, go directly to 5 Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for Over 25 Years. In addition to buybacks, dividends are […]

  • Here's Why S&P Global Can Keep Paying You for Years

    If you're looking to generate passive income through investing, one excellent way to do this is through dividend stocks. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has a long history of paying -- and raising -- its dividend payout annually. Over the past 49 years, the company has raised its dividend every year thanks to its strong competitive positioning and reliable income streams.

  • The Worst Fears for Global Growth May Be Subsiding

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkGrounds for more hope that the global economy can avoid a major slump may emer

  • Toyota and 25 Other Stock Picks for This Year, According to Our Roundtable Pros

    Shares of companies with strong fundamentals are poised to shine this year, no matter the economic backdrop. Toyota and Warner Bros. fit the bill.

  • Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some of those funds on its balance sheet with outside capital, Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, told Reuters in an interview. "I would expect to see a meaningful decline from the current levels," Salisbury said.

  • El Salvador Payment to Clear First 2023 Hurdle for Distressed EM

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s Bitcoin-touting government is poised to deliver on a $604 million bond maturing this week, in a turn of events that leaves investors in distressed emerging-market debt with only one more big maturity to worry about this year.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Re

  • Spotify Stock Rises as It Plans to Cut 6% of Staff

    Shares of music-streaming service Spotify were rising Monday as the streaming music service said it was planning to cut about 6% of its work force across the company. The stock gained 4.9% in premarket trading to $102.69. Spotify (SPOT) has lost almost 50% in the past year, part of the huge selloff of technology companies in 2022 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

    SPPJY, LW and BAESY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 23, 2023.

  • Evoqua Water stock soars after Xylem’s all-stock buyout bid represents 29% premium

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) soared 14.6% toward a nine-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the water and wastewater treatment company agreed to be acquired by Xylem Inc.

  • My wife and I have $750,000 in savings and earn over $144,000 a year. Can we afford to spend $5,000 per month on housing?

    'I don’t feel that we can or should afford to pay 45% of our take home income towards housing when we have a baby on the way.'

  • Tax Season Is Here: 6 Big Changes, and How to Get Your Refund Faster

    Tax season starts today, with the Internal Revenue Service promising improved customer service and taxpayers hoping to put a challenging 2022 behind them. Yes, taxpayers have three extra days this year; the usual April 15 deadline is pushed back because of the calendar. Following a few dismal seasons where taxpayers struggled to reach IRS help, the agency announced the hiring of more than 5,000 new telephone operators and the addition of more in-person staff to help answer taxpayer queries, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act of last summer.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures teeter as big earnings week begins

    U.S. stock futures slumped ahead of the open Tuesday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move ahead of the central bank's meeting later this month.

  • US Tech Shares Poised to Gain on Earnings Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures recouped earlier falls to put Wall Street on course for a firmer open, lifted by signals the Federal Reserve is preparing to downshift its rate-tightening campaign and hopes that tech firms can escape the worst of the earnings downturn.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a S

  • I’m about to get $130,000 from a lump-sum pension payout, but I don’t know what to do with it

    A reader wants to know the best way to invest a lump sum of money to have it last through retirement.

  • Bullish Calls Mount as Asian Stocks Go On a Tear in the New Year

    (Bloomberg) -- From trading desks to Wall Street analysts, positive calls are growing over Asian stocks this year as the outlook for earnings, valuations and flows all point upward. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkThe ral

  • Benefits of Deferred Compensation Plans

    Understand the difference between a qualified and non-qualified deferred compensation plan and what the benefits are of having one or both.

  • Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalda Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s largest cooking oil manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering in the country to bankroll the expansion of its production capacity.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalThe Global Economy Needs a New Powerhouse. India Is

  • Oil edges higher, buoyed by optimism over China demand

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures rose Monday, building on last week’s gains, as investors remained optimistic over the outlook for crude demand from China following the country’s relaxation of COVID-19 curbs.

  • How India's Bid to Reform Bankruptcy Law Affects Payouts to Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s bid to streamline bankruptcy proceedings includes provisions that could change the proportion of money creditors get from a firm’s liquidation. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalThe Global Economy Needs a New Powerhouse. India Is Stepping UpTo spe