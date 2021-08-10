U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Global organic food market was valued at USD167.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD368.94 billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

with a CAGR of 14. 59% during the forecast period. The global organic food market is mainly driven by increasing health concerns among people due to the growing number of chemical poisoning cases, awareness about the harmful effects of pesticide residues in food and its impact on health, government support through various subsidies, and increasing trend of standardization for organic foods.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Food Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Type (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Speciality Stores, Departmental Stores, Online and Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026"
Organic food gives consumer the assurance that toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not used in the food production, and the livestock has not been given antibiotics or growth hormones. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent. Consumers are becoming more health conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption and birth defects. Organic food items are gaining popularity due to straightforward reasons i.e., genetically modified organisms (GMOs) -free content, nutrient richness, zero growth hormones, zero antibiotics, fewer pesticides, improved freshness levels, and better environmental stability. In countries around the world where the organic food market is well developed, consumers show different motives for purchasing these products.

The global organic food is segmented on product type, distribution channel, company, and region.Organic fruits & vegetables are dominating the market with the rise of focus on health followed by organic meat, poultry & dairy whereas organic beverages is the fastest growing segment in the organic food market.

In terms of distribution channel, hypermarket/supermarket is dominating the organic food market followed by departmental stores due to availability of variety of organic products.

Regionally, North America is the leading market followed by Europe.Countries like USA, Germany, France, China are the topmost countries in the global organic food market.

In terms of average per capita consumption, Switzerland, Denmark, and Sweden have the highest consumption level. The major players operating in the global organic food market are United Natural Foods, Danone S.A., Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley, Inc & Others. To sustain in the market, companies like Danone S.A. launched innovative, convenient formats appropriate for consumption throughout different ages, moments of the day to meet the needs of this new food generation. The company has acquired WhiteWave to enrich offer and enabling wider access to sustainable daily eating practices. Organic food is different from conventionally grown food because organic food is either grown under a natural system of agriculture, without the use of synthetic fertilizers or they are processed products made from organically produced raw materials. Due to the increased awareness among people to eat healthy, these companies are now upgrading and re-launching existing products.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global organic food market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global organic food market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To define, classify and forecast the global organic food market based on product type (organic meat, poultry & dairy, organic fruits & vegetables, organic processed food, organic bread & bakery, organic beverages & others), By distribution channel type (hypermarket/supermarket, speciality stores, Departmental Stores, online & others)
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global organic food market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global organic food market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the global organic food market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global organic food market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global organic food market using a bottom-up & Top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and distribution channels for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Organic food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders.
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.
• Market research and consulting firms.
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to organic food manufacturer.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global organic food market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Organic Food Market, By Product Type:
Organic Fruits & Vegetables
Organic Meat, Poultry& Dairy Cheese
Organic Processed Food
Organic Bread & Bakery
Organic Beverages
Others
• Global Organic Food Market, By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Departmental Stores
Online
Speciality Stores
Others
• Global Organic Food Market, By Company:
United Natural Foods, Inc.
Danone S.A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
General Mills, Inc.
Organic Valley
Others
• Global Organic Food Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
o Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Switzerland
Sweden
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organic food market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837327/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


