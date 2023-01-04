Global Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market Share Is Anticipated to Increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.25% By the Year 2030 In Food Industry

Zion Market Research

[299 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research Marketplace, the demand analysis of Global Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 30,700 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 72,102 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.25% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company), Whitewave Foods Company, Activz, DMH Ingredients, Juices International Pty. Ltd., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd., and others.

Wichita, KS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market By Form (Fresh, And Frozen), By Product Type (Organic Vegetable, And Organic Fruit), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online, Retail Stores, And Others), By End-User (Commercial, And Personal), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 30,700 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 72,102 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.25% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Organic Fruits And Vegetables? How big is the Organic Fruits And Vegetables Industry?

Organic Fruits And Vegetables Report Coverage & Overview:

The word ‘organic’ determines the way a fruit or a vegetable is grown using different agricultural and processing methods. In the United States, an organic fruit product should be free of any form of chemical fertilizers or pesticides. This definition may change from one country to another but generally speaking, organic farming involves responsible farming by keeping in view ecological sustainability and providing maximum naturally sourced nutrition to the consumers without the help of synthetically created agents. There are various benefits associated with the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables. For instance, they contain fewer pesticides that are otherwise widely used in conventional forms of agriculture.

Story continues

Organic food products are known to be fresher as there is the absence of preservatives which means that once the product loses its quality it has to be discarded which does not happen in the case of inorganic products. Since preservatives are externally added, the food product is, in a way, forced to outlive its real shelf life. Organic farming is known to be more environmentally friendly since there is minimum to no use of chemical substances which translated to lesser chemicals seeping into the soil and destroying its natural texture. Organic fruits and vegetables are free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in which the genetics of the plants are artificially modified which makes them more resistant to pesticides.

Organic fruits and vegetables are grown using methods that do not involve synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers. These methods aim to promote ecological balance and biodiversity, and are often based on principles of sustainable agriculture. Organic farmers may use natural pest control methods, such as introducing beneficial insects to their crops, and they may use organic fertilizers such as compost or manure to nourish the soil.

Organic produce is often grown using techniques that are less reliant on external inputs, such as irrigation and energy-intensive machinery. This can make organic farming more environmentally sustainable and can also result in produce that is more nutrient-dense and flavorful.

There are several certifying organizations that establish standards for organic farming and verify that producers are meeting those standards. In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has established a National Organic Program that sets standards for the production and labeling of organic products.

It's important to note that organic farming methods can vary, and not all organic produce is created equal. Some studies have suggested that organic produce may be more nutritious than conventionally grown produce, although more research is needed to confirm this. Overall, choosing organic produce can be a good way to support environmentally sustainable farming practices and to reduce exposure to synthetic chemicals.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 299+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30,700 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 72,102 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.25% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Leading CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company), Whitewave Foods Company, Activz, DMH Ingredients, Juices International Pty. Ltd., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd. Key Segment By Form, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market: Growth Dynamics

The global organic fruits and vegetables market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for food products marked as organic. This can be attributed to the growing product awareness as a result of mass undertakings by market players to educate consumers about the benefits of consuming organically produced vegetables and fruits. Businesses have increasingly become more aggressive with their marketing and sales strategy.

This is further supported by government agencies to promote local producers of organic food products. Providing subsidies, opening different farmer's markets, and other such steps are a way for governments to encourage the sales of organic fruits and vegetables. The global market may also benefit from the increasing availability of consumables through online and offline sales channels. E-commerce companies have upgraded their supply chain to provide quick and easy delivery of perishable items allowing consumers to order from anywhere instead of visiting physical stores for purchase.

The global market may face growth restrictions due to the relatively shorter lifespan of organic fruits and vegetables. Due to the lack of external preservatives, organic food products are known to lose their nutritional co-efficient quirky as compared to inorganic counterparts. Hence it becomes necessary to upgrade supply chain operations as any delay can lead to heavy losses in terms of revenue. Lesser investments in the global market are also projected to become a roadblock during the projection period.

The growing awareness about the impact of inorganic farming may provide growth opportunities while stringent government regulations are expected to challenge the market expansion.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global organic fruits and vegetables market is segmented based on form, product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the global market is divided into organic vegetable and organic fruit. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest return in the organic fruit segment owing to the high demand for the product. The segmental growth was also driven by the presence of a large number of players in the fruit segment as compared to the vegetable segment since currently, there is a lack of space available to produce large amounts of organic vegetables. Whereas producing organic fruits is relatively easier and also has a dedicated consumer group. However, the high cost is a restricting factor as organic fruits can cost 7% to 80% more than inorganic fruits.

Based on the end-user, the global market divisions are commercial and personal. In 2021, the latter dominated the global market and more than USD 37000 million are expected from the personal segment, in terms of revenue, by the end of 2030. Direct consumption is a major contributing factor as not all commercial spaces serving vegetables and fruits and their respective derivatives may use only organic products.

The global Organic Fruits And Vegetables market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Fresh

Frozen

By Product Type

Organic Vegetable

Organic Fruit

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Online

Retail Stores

Others

By End-User

Commercial

Personal

Browse the full “Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market By Form (Fresh, And Frozen), By Product Type (Organic Vegetable, And Organic Fruit), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online, Retail Stores, And Others), By End-User (Commercial, And Personal), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Organic Fruits And Vegetables market include -

CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company)

Whitewave Foods Company

Activz

DMH Ingredients

Juices International Pty. Ltd.

H.J. Heinz Company

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Organic Fruits And Vegetables market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.25% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Organic Fruits And Vegetables market size was valued at around US$ 30,700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 72,102 million by 2030.

The global organic fruits and vegetables market is projected to grow owing to an increasing number of people that are health conscious along with changing consumer mindset about eating habits.

Based on form segmentation, fresh was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on distribution channel segmentation, online was the leading channel n 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Organic Fruits And Vegetables industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Organic Fruits And Vegetables Industry?

What segments does the Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Form, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1288

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global organic fruits and vegetable market owing to a higher product awareness rate and adoption rate as well as due to the presence of large areas to cultivate organic vegetables and fruits. Europe is anticipated to contribute heavily to the global market growth as there is a rapidly changing consumer preference toward organically sourced food items. It is currently the second largest consumer of organic food with Switzerland and Denmark showing the greatest number of pro-organic buyers. In 2020, an average citizen of Switzerland was estimated to have spent 417.9 euros on organic food purchases.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

There have been several recent developments in the organic fruit and vegetable industry.

Increased demand: The demand for organic produce has been increasing in recent years, as more people become aware of the health and environmental benefits of eating organic. This has led to an increase in the number of organic farms and a wider variety of organic produce available in supermarkets and farmers markets.

Improved labeling standards: In 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) implemented new standards for the labeling of organic produce. These standards aim to increase transparency and help consumers make informed choices about the organic products they purchase.

Innovations in organic farming: Organic farmers are constantly finding new ways to improve their practices and make them more sustainable. For example, some farmers are using cover crops and composting to enrich the soil, while others are using drip irrigation systems to conserve water.

Increased competition: As the organic fruit and vegetable industry grows, competition between farmers and companies is also increasing. This has led to a focus on quality and innovation, as well as a greater emphasis on marketing and branding.

Climate change challenges: As the impacts of climate change become more severe, organic farmers are facing new challenges in their operations. These include extreme weather events, water shortages, and pests and diseases that are spreading to new areas. However, many organic farmers are finding that their practices are better suited to adapt to these challenges and maintain productivity in a changing climate.

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence organic fruits and vegetables market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the organic fruits and vegetables market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the organic fruits and vegetables market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the organic fruits and vegetables market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Amaranth Oil Market Size and Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/amaranth-oil-market

Palm Oil Market Size and Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/palm-oil-market

Pet Food Market Size and Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pet-food-market

Button Mushroom Market Size and Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/button-mushroom-market

Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Size and Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-ingredients-sterilization-market

Citrus Fiber Market Size and Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/citrus-fiber-market

organic fruits and vegetable market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/worldwide-organic-fruits-vegetables-market-sizeto-/

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



