Global Organic Functional Dyes Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3,214 Million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Europe holds the second highest share in the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market in 2021 owing to the growing demand for organic pigment in the vast and stable pharmaceutical industry of the region, expanding need for bio-based paints and coatings, and an increasing variety of color shades to support the urbanization and industrialization

New Delhi, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica, forecasts a growth in revenue of the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market from US$ 1,936 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,214 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.  A dye is a colored matter that chemically bonds to the substratum to which it is applied. This differentiates dyes from pigments which do not bind to the substances which are colored. The growing impetus of the market is attributed to the increase in use of organic functional dyes in printing inks. Further, the organic functional dyes market is projected to grow owing to rising demand for eco-friendly products such as textile printing inks and increased use of organic dyes in paints and coatings. Moreover, significant advancements will be seen in Asia Pacific organic functional dyes market, as well as, to a lesser extent, in other regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/organic-functional-dyes-market

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Functional dyes are used in 3D printing methods, which have grown in prominence as the cost of progressive printers has declined. Further, printer progress has resulted in higher printing speed and enhanced final object resolution, making printing techniques appealing in a variety of manufacturing applications.

Restraints:

The growth in fundamental raw material costs of dye intermediates has an impact on dye prices. Feedstock prices are influenced by crude oil prices, which can have a negative impact on operations in this area. In many regions, consumers are also moving their preferences to international products since they are cheaper, even if they are of inferior quality than domestic products. As a result, the primary challenge is price undercutting in order to compete with the organized sector and export market.

Opportunity:

Organic dyes with precisely constructed structures and tunable optical properties are used for applications such as fluorescence and photoacoustic imaging, as well as phototherapy, including photodynamic and photothermal therapy. The photophysical characteristics of functional organic dyes and enhancing their biocompatibility. Further, organic dyes have recently been used for health-related applications such as in vivo imaging, illness detection, and treatment, in response to rapidly rising biomedical needs

Trends:

While the textile sector will continue to be the major user of dyes and organic pigments, other businesses such as printing inks, paint and coatings, and plastics are likely to grow faster. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region will expand the fastest and gain the largest proportion of the worldwide dye and organic pigment industry, accounting for half of global demand.

Segmental Analysis:

The various segments considered to analyze the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market are based on type, external energy, application, and region. In terms of type, the chromic dyes segment holds the highest market share in 2021. Based on external energy, the heat segment dominates the market in 2021. Further, based on application, the textile segment is dominating the market in 2021 whereas the moth/mosquito repellant dyes segment records the highest CAGR over the projection period.

Regional Analysis:

North American Insights:

The US is the highest shareholder country in the organic functional dyes market of North America. Technological advancements and rising printing ink usage are propelling the market demand in North America. Further, the market for organic functional dyes is projected to be driven by rising quality expectations, as well as severe government environmental laws. Based on type, chromic segment dominates the market in 2021.

European Insights:

Europe holds the second highest share in the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market in 2021 owing to the growing demand for organic pigment in the vast and stable pharmaceutical industry of the region, expanding need for bio-based paints and coatings, and an increasing variety of color shades to support the urbanization and industrialization. Germany is the highest shareholder country in the region, whereas France recorded the highest CAGR over the projection period. In terms of application, textile segment holds the highest share in the organic functional dyes market of Europe in 2021. Asia Pacific region dominates the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market in 2021.

APAC Insights:

Asia-Pacific organic functional dyes market will grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% over the projection period. This is due to increasing production of organic dyes in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, expanding building and construction industries are driving the need for paints and coatings, thereby triggering the market growth. China is the highest shareholder country in the region in 2021.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market

The global organic functional dyes market is affected by decreased demand and productivity during the COVID-19. The COVID-19 outbreak, and the associated lockdown and industry shutdowns has affected logistics and transport and has resulted in a delay in China's shipments. The delay has caused an increase in raw material prices which adversely affected the organic functional dyes market. However, the significant application of organic functional dyes in surface disinfectant (antimicrobial), medical diagnosis, imaging and other medical applications offered the balanced revenue generation, but the low shareholding of these segments failed to mark the market growth at positive scale.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/organic-functional-dyes-market

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2021

US$ 1,936 Million

Market Outlook for 2027

US$ 3,214 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

8.8%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Top Market Players                                                                     

BASF, Clariant, Connect Chemical, Heubach Gmbh and Kiri, among others

Segments Covered

By Type, By External Energy, By Application, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Customization Options

Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players in the global organic functional dyes market are BASF, Clariant, Connect Chemical, Heubach Gmbh and Kiri, among others. Further, the cumulative share of the four major players of the market is 23.2%. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market:

By Type segment of the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Chromic Dyes

    • Photochromic

    • Piezo chromic

    • Electrochromic

    • Others

  • Leuco Dyes

  • Fluorescent Dyes

  • Phosphorescent Dyes

  • Others

External Energy segment of the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Heat

  • Light

  • Electric Field

  • Pressure

  • Chromophore

  • Other

Application segment of the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Textile

    • Medical Textile

    • Non-Medical (Smart) Textiles

  • 3D-Display

  • Electrophotography

  • Thermal and Ink-Jet Printing

  • Optical Data Storage

  • LCDs

  • OLEDs

  • OFETs

  • Energy Conversion

  • Robotics

  • Electronic Sensors

  • pH Sensors

  • Gas Sensors

  • Optical & Chemical Sensors

  • Molecular Scale Logic Devices

  • Photodynamic Therapy

  • Medical Diagnosis

  • Functional Lens

  • Imaging

  • Packaging

  • Thermo Regulation (Brand Forgery)

  • Surface Disinfectant (antimicrobial)

  • UV Protection Dye

  • Moth/ Mosquito Repellant Dyes

By Region segment of the Global Organic Functional Dyes Market is sub-segmented into:       

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Spain

    • Russia

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • ASEAN

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

    • Middle East & Africa

    • South Africa

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/organic-functional-dyes-market

About Astute Analytica 
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter


