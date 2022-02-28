Global Organic Makeup Remover Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker

The Global Organic Makeup Remover Market size is expected to reach $230. 6 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5. 8% CAGR during the forecast period. Organic makeup remover is a product that is used to clean all the makeup from face and other body parts.

Natural or organic components are used to manufacture organic makeup remover. Makeup remover are used every day to prevent acne and cure the skin from harmful makeup products. Traditional makeup removers contain chemicals that can irritate the skin or affect hormones. As a result, organic makeup removers are becoming increasingly popular around the world.



Organic makeup removers are typically high in antioxidants and fatty acids, which help to cleanse the pores while also moisturising and nourishing the skin. Many celebrities and other social media stars who wear makeup all day long, are highly using organic makeup remover to prevent any kind of skin problem. It has become a necessary component of personal hygiene, and it is frequently used to remove makeup in order to avoid skin allergies and other skin-related problems.



To preserve transparency among consumers and attract their interest, companies producing organic beauty care products have been methodically focused on green processing and procedures by adopting eco-friendly packaging methods, ingredient labelling, and certification labelling. For example, Organic Harvest, a certified beauty and cosmetics business debuted Organic Micellar Water in the facial care area in March 2019, featuring aloe vera extracts. The product is cruelty-free, vegan, and organically certified. In January 2020, MARA Beauty introduced Algae Enzyme cleaning oil to its skincare line, which also includes moringa, chia, and squalene oils, as well as fruit enzymes from papaya, pumpkin, pineapple, and grapefruit.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the demand for various cosmetic products in the market. The imposition of various policies and measures like lockdown, disruption in the supply chain and complete lockdown have significantly impacted the demand and supply of the organic makeup remover.



Furthermore, people have been avoiding routine makeup procedures owing to lockdown measures, which is one of the immediate reasons for the overall drop of makeup remover goods. Due to shop closures around the world, corporations have been implementing customer interaction programmes and spending heavily in e-commerce retailing to resurrect the industry. Consumers are increasingly turning to product demonstration videos and online consultations.



Market Growth Factors:



Organic makeup remover helps in relaxing skin routine



Organic makeup remover is one of the important products used by people who use makeup, wherein they adopt a self-care regimen. There are many expert who defines that the makeup removal in beauty process is very important before going off to bed. To get the most out of it, some experts also suggest that it is crucial to take more time for the removal of makeup from skin and making it a soothing experience.



Skin benefits offered by organic makeup remover



By using organic makeup remover, consumers can better clean their skin properly to remove dirt, debris, and sweat prevents germs, pollutants, viruses, and dead skin from accumulating on people’s skin, which can contribute to clogged pores, blemishes, and premature ageing. Along with that, cleansing face on a regular basis is also necessary to maintain the moisture content and elasticity of skin. It aids in the management of skin pH levels, as well as the retention of sufficient water and product and proper skin hydration.



Market Restraining Factors:



It can cause irritation to the skin



Active chemicals in certain makeup removers assist disintegration in the makeup formulae and make it simpler to remove. Unfortunately, some of these substances can be too harsh for the skin and possibly cause harm to it. Diazolidinyl Urea, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Mineral Oils, Cyclopentasiloxane, and Benzalkonium Chloride are some of the components to avoid because they might cause minor irritation, allergies, and even organ poisoning.



Product Type Outlook



By product type, the organic makeup remover market is fragmented into liquid, wipes and others. Wipes segment procured a significant revenue share in the organic makeup remover market in 2020. It is owing to the handy and portable nature of these wipes, which require no additional product and can be directly use on the skin.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the organic makeup remover market is classified into hypermarket or supermarket, pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce and others. In 2020, the hypermarket and supermarket sector dominated the organic makeup remover market with the highest revenue share. These businesses have focused on providing natural and chemical-free categories to attract clients and provide them the option of selecting from a variety of brands before making a purchase. For example, in January 2017, Beauty Counter, a multilevel marketing organization and retailer, agreed to remove 1400 chemicals from personal care goods that the European Union has banned or restricted.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the organic makeup remover market is classified into women and men. Men segment procured a substantial revenue share in the organic makeup remover market in 2020. Since men are increasingly becoming more conscious about maintaining their skin hygiene and cleanliness, the demand for organic makeup remover would witness a surge among men during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the organic makeup remover market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the organic makeup remover market in 2020 with the maximum revenue share. The presence of organic certification programmes for the beauty and cosmetics industry, such as the USDA’s National Organic Program (NOP) and NSF International’s NSF/ANSI 305 are among the factors supporting the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Caudalie, Foxbrim Naturals, LLC, Vapour Beauty, Corman SpA, Nature’s Brands, Inc., Grown Alchemist Pty Ltd., INIKA Organic, RMS Beauty (Highlander Partners L.P.), MADARA Cosmetics, AS, and Sky Organics.



Strategies Deployed in Organic Makeup Remover Market



Oct-2020: Grown Alchemist came into a partnership with Bluebell Group, a brand marketing company. In this partnership, Grown Alchemist launched Takashimaya ONLINE in Singapore.



Dec-2019: Inika unveiled its new skincare range to support its cosmetic offerings. The 12-product skincare product line is based on some of the most concentrated products on the market, which are scientifically proven with active botanical ingredients.



Jul-2018: Caudalie teamed up with Groupe GM, the leading international amenities player. This collaboration aimed to provide a worldwide range of new hotel products.



