Global Organic Pigments Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Organic Pigments Market to Reach $5. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Pigments estimated at US$3. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Pigments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032400/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Azo Pigments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phthalocyanine Pigments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Organic Pigments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- HPPs Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
- In the global HPPs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$529.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$740.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant

  • DIC Corporation

  • Lansco Colors

  • Neelikon Food Colors & Chemicals Ltd.

  • Neochem Industries

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

  • Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Company Limited

  • Sun Chemical Corporation

  • Synthesia

  • Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032400/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032400/?utm_source=GNW

