U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.75
    +84.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,204.00
    +602.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,600.75
    +333.75 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.30
    +36.00 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.53
    -6.17 (-4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.30
    -44.00 (-2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    -0.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0092 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9010
    +0.0290 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    32.47
    -3.98 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8070
    +0.1430 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,937.88
    +3,044.69 (+7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.83
    +73.33 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.22
    +118.11 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Global Orthodontics Market To Reach $7.63 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness about oral health and surge in demand for orthodontic products drive the growth of the global orthodontics market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Most of the dental clinics were closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown. This reduced the demand for different types of orthodontics such as brackets, ligatures, and others.

Portland, OR, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Orthodontics Market generated $2.76 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4588

Rise in awareness about oral health and surge in demand for orthodontic products drive the growth of the global orthodontics market. However, high cost of orthodontics procedures and adverse effects associated with treatment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in product approvals for the treatment of orthodontics and advancements in orthodontics products present new opportunities in the coming years.

Market Size to Reach

$7.63 Billion

Forecast Year

2020-2030

CAGR (2021-2030)

10.7%

Base Year

2020

Report Key Pointer

COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Most of the dental clinics were closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown. This reduced the demand for different types of orthodontics such as brackets, ligatures, and others.

  • Many dental surgeries were either canceled or postponed to avoid cross-contamination. Post-lockdown, dental clinics were restructured to operate with precautions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global orthodontics market based on age group, type and region.

Based on age group, the children segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the adults segment.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4588

Based on type, the brackets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly 94% of the global orthodontics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the ligatures segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global orthodontics market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Envista Holdings Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Dentsply Sirona Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., and T.P. Orthodontics, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Multiplex Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise, recovering some losses

    A day earlier, the Dow shed more than 0.5% to drop further into a correction.

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The metaverse presents a unique opportunity to advance the pace of technological expansion while also boosting investor returns. Emergence Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 43% through 2027 for the metaverse, which would make it an $829 billion industry by 2028. The Google parent has become one of the largest companies in tech through mastering growth in online advertising.

  • Bitcoin jumps ahead of Biden's order on digital assets

    (Reuters) -Bitcoin surged on Wednesday ahead of an executive order that U.S. President Joe Biden will sign on digital assets which is likely to raise the legitimacy of virtual currencies in the U.S. financial system. Digital currencies surged overnight after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement that allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Russian rouble ticks higher in little volume after stark losses

    The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. "The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • Palantir: Risks Mostly Priced In, Catalysts Yet to Emerge, Says Morgan Stanley

    Prior to the recent market meltdown, a case could be made that many stocks are simply overvalued. However, the selloff for some names has been nothing short of brutal and demands some reassessment. Take shares of Palantir (PLTR), for instance, which sit 70% below the all-time high reached at the start of 2021. The previous lofty valuation formed part of Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss’ bear case but the lowered multiple makes the stock a lot more palatable now. That was not the only concern for Wei

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Bumble shares pop despite earnings miss

    Bumble shares are up despite missing on earnings for Q4.&nbsp;