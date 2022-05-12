Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Markets Report 2022-2027: Development of Custom-Fit, 3D-Printed Orthopedic Braces & Launch of Competitive Bidding Programs for OTS Braces & Supports
The orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.
The growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and back pain are expected to drive the global orthopedic braces and supports market growth.
Based on product, KBS accounted for the highest revenue share of over 36% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021. Based on distribution channel, SOOC accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 38% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the orthopedic braces & supports market with the highest share.
The global orthopedic braces & supports market is characterized by the presence of many international, regional, and local vendors.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
The analysis of global orthopedic braces & supports market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global orthopedic braces & supports market.
The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the orthopedic braces & supports market.
The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders Statistics
7.1.2 Who Rehabilitation Program
7.1.3 Role of Orthopedic Braces & Supports in Orthopedic Diseases Treatment
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Development of Custom-Fit, 3D-Printed Orthopedic Braces
8.2 Continuous Product Commercialization
8.3 Launch of Competitive Bidding Programs for Ots Braces & Supports
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases
9.2 Popularity of Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces
9.3 Paradigm Shift Toward Outpatient Orthopedic Care
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Alternative Approaches Toward Pain Management
10.2 Limited Patient Qualification & Clinical Evidence for Braces & Supports
10.3 Lack of Product Differentiation Coupled With Pricing Pressure
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Geography
11.2.2 Insights by Product
11.2.3 Insights by Type
11.2.4 Insights by Application
11.2.5 Insights by Distribution Channel
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Knee Braces & Supports
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Knee Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports
12.5 Spine, Neck & Back Braces & Supports
12.6 Hand Braces & Supports
13 Braces & Support Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Soft & Elastic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Soft & Elastic: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Hard & Rigid
13.5 Hinged
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Preventive Care & Compression Therapy
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Hospital Pharmacies
15.5 Offline Pharmacies & Retailers
15.6 E-Commerce
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t98tq1
