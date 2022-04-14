Global Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

Global Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Type (Bone Preparation Kits, Pulsed Lavage System, Bone Cement Mixer, Tourniquet System, Suture Retrievers, Positioner Kits, Others), By Application (Trauma, Wound Care, Orthopedic Surgeries), By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global orthopedic disposables market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for disposable medical products and the increasing need for orthopedic medical devices.



The increasing geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, etc., are anticipated to drive the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market. Increasing global healthcare expenditure and the emergence of more domestic orthopedic device manufacturing companies are expected to drive the growth of the global orthopedic disposable market in the coming years, and easier accessibility to orthopedic devices is boosting the adoption of orthopedic devices. Besides, the growing number of technological advancements in orthopedic devices and increased investments by the market players to improve the quality and affordability of orthopedic disposables are contributing to their growth in the coming years. Increased R&D initiatives in the healthcare sector and expanding healthcare infrastructure around the world are supporting the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of single-use procedural kits by medical device designers, manufacturers, and surgeons in the healthcare sector is boosting the global orthopedic disposables market demand. Rising safety concerns among the population and decreasing use of traditional equipment in surgical procedures to enhance sterility and improve safety are further supporting the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market.

The global orthopedic disposables market segmentation is based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into trauma, wound care, and orthopedic surgeries.



Orthopedic surgeries are expected to dominate the global orthopedic disposables market on account of increasing cases of trauma among the global population and the increasing incidence of road accidents.Based on end user, the global orthopedic disposable market is divided into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



Hospitals & specialty clinics are expected to register the highest growth in the global orthopedic disposables market owing to increasing patient dependency on established healthcare providers for various surgical interventions.

Top companies in the global orthopedic disposables market are Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Skytron Corporation, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Steris Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Plc., Medtronic, Plc., etc.



