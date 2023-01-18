U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.24
    -40.73 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,492.57
    -418.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.67
    -87.44 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.21
    -19.08 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.17
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.70
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.44 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3930
    -0.1420 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7600
    +0.5520 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,949.97
    -377.18 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.34
    -10.33 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Global Orthopedic Implants Market is anticipated to reach US$ 68.71 Billion by 2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

According to the research. Globally, an orthopedic implant is a medical device that is surgically inserted inside the body to reinforce or replace a damaged bone structure and restore bone function. After achieving the intended outcomes, these implants are either removed or permanently incorporated into the human body.

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Implants Market, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381976/?utm_source=GNW
Depending on the patient’s condition, the orthopedic surgeon uses various surgical techniques to implant the implants into the body. The appropriate material choice for an orthopedic implant depends on its intended use. Orthopedic implants frequently use ceramics, polymers, and metallic alloys. These substances have various physical, chemical, and biological characteristics that are suitable for particular purposes.

Global Orthopedic Implants Market will grow with a 5.51% CAGR during the forecast period:

The rapid rise in the geriatric population, who are more susceptible to orthopedic problems, and the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis and osteoarthritis are some of the factors driving the market’s growth. In addition, an increase in accidents and injuries, traumas, middle-age bone disorders, and bone viscosity issues are expanding the orthopedic implant market. Furthermore, technical advancements like robot-assisted surgical instruments, acceptance of implanted medical devices, and widespread use of orthopedic implants to treat musculoskeletal and orthopedic illnesses, & injuries are boosting the orthopedic implants market growth.

By Application: Joint Reconstruction holds the lion’s share:

Based on application, the orthopedic implants market is divided into joint reconstruction, spinal implants, trauma implants, dental implants, orthobiologics, and others. The joint reconstruction segment dominated the market due to the rapid increase in the cases of osteoarthritis, the rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in joint reconstruction devices. Additionally, increased R&D activities and rising healthcare expenditures will boost the joint reconstruction segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Ceramics & Bioactive Glass and Polymers Segments are growing significantly:

Due to the rising use of ceramics in various treatments for the repair of hard tissues, the ceramics & bioactive glass sector is growing significantly. On the other hand, the polymer category is predicted to experience growth due to its widespread application as bone cement and load-bearing surfaces for total joint arthroplasties. Additionally, the availability of advanced polymers and biopolymers for various applications is further responsible for boosting the polymers biomaterial segment.

Hospitals & Surgery Centers acquire the most significant share:

Based on end users, the orthopedic implants market is divided into hospitals & surgery centers, orthopedic clinics, and others. Hospitals & Surgery Centres hold the largest share due to the availability of the latest equipment and technologies, skilled healthcare professionals, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, collaborations between hospitals and key players to create advanced surgical procedures will enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the growing number of orthopedic clinics and technological improvements, the orthopedic clinics segment will experience significant growth throughout the forecast period.

By Region: North America dominates the Orthopedic Implants Market:

In 2022, North America dominated the global orthopedic implants market owing to the presence of various key players in the North American region, the strong penetration of robotic and digital technologies in healthcare, and the rising prevalence of orthopedic illnesses. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, the gradual movement in favor of minimally invasive techniques, and rising R&D expenditures will also contribute to market expansion in the North American region during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will also grow during the forecast period because of the increasing investments made by major market participants to increase their regional presence, the rising number of operations performed, and the rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region. As per this research report, Worldwide Orthopedic Implants Market was US$ 49.80 Billion in 2022.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Orthopedic Implants Market:

The COVID-19 epidemic negatively impacted the orthopedic implant market because hospitals and healthcare services were reduced drastically due to social distancing measures implemented by governments all over the world. As a result, the whole healthcare sector concentrated on COVID-19-related and life-saving procedures during the pandemic. Additionally, the majority of surgical procedures were either canceled or delayed, which hampered the growth of the orthopedic implant market. However, the orthopedic implant market regained its potential growth as soon as elective surgeries were performed.

Key Players Analysis:

Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences Holdings, and Baxter are the leading key players in the Global Orthopedics Implants Market. The leading players are implementing strategies like product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and new advancements to strengthen their global market position in the orthopedic implants market.

This latest report “Global Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast by Application (Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Implants, Trauma Implants, Dental Implants, Orthobiologics and Others), by Material (Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, calcium phosphate cements, metal biomaterials, composites), by End User (Hospitals & Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) Key Players Analysis (Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences Holdings and Baxter) provides a detailed analysis of Global Orthopedic Implants Market.

Application – Global Orthopedic Implants Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints
1. Joint Reconstruction
2. Spinal Implants
3. Trauma Implants
4. Dental Implants
5. Orthobiologics
6. Others

Material – Global Orthopedic Implants Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints
1. Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses biomaterials
2. Polymers Biomaterials
3. Calcium phosphate cements
4. Metal biomaterials
5. Composites

End Users – Global Orthopedic Implants Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints
1. Hospitals & Surgery Centers
2. Orthopedic Clinics
3. Others

Region – Global Orthopedic Implants Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Rest of World

Key Players
1. Conmed Corporation
2. Medtronic plc
3. Stryker Corporation
4. NuVasive Inc
5. Smith & Nephew Inc
6. Zimmer Biomet Holdings
7. Integra Lifesciences Holdings
8. Baxter
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381976/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as the Drug Industry Bets Big on Innovation

    Innovation is expected to continue driving growth in the Medical-Drugs industry in 2023. DYN, SLN, TCRT, ASRT and ACER may prove to be good additions to one's portfolio.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    The growing popularity of e-commerce and cloud computing should be tailwinds for these growth stocks.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • 2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) gained impressive momentum over the past three months. Let's look at the reasons these two Nasdaq stocks are worth buying right now.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Medical Properties Trust in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As you may have heard, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) buys and develops hospital space, then leases it out to hospital operators, collecting a tidy rent check for years thereafter -- or selling it at a profit to generate cash for more acquisitions. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is one of the healthcare sector's largest, so it's no surprise that investors are curious about how much money an investment from a decade ago might have made. Let's do a few quick calculations to see how this business performed before examining whether it can be a good investment moving forward.

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    A couple of years ago, many would have laughed if you'd called Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a good value investment. Like many companies, Tesla faces significant near-term challenges like inflation and rising rates, which increase the cost of capital and hurt growth stock valuations. In 2022, the billionaire sold a whopping $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to help fund the acquisition.

  • 1 Magnificent Opportunity That Could Supercharge Kinder Morgan's Growth

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Accelerating Again Today

    A day after Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares got a pop from the company adopting a "poison pill" to ward off unwanted suitors, the stock continues in the fast lane. Shares of Carvana are up more than 7% on Wednesday morning on growing investor hope that the used car retailer will be able to navigate through a rough patch that has pushed the business off course. It's been a difficult 12 months for Carvana holders.

  • 14 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss 14 best dividend stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold. Despite a slowing economy, investors remain confident in dividend growth to cushion their portfolios from financial blows in terms of eroding share […]

  • Pfizer CEO Says Governments Haven’t Learned Lessons of Covid-19 Pandemic

    Albert Bourla also tells an audience in Davos, Switzerland, the pharma giant is looking to acquire smaller firms with breakthrough science.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • This Stock Is a Screaming Bargain That You Won't Regret Buying Hand Over Fist for the Long Run

    Semiconductor stocks have taken a beating in the market this past year, which is evident from the 28% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is among those that have borne the brunt of the sell-off in semiconductor stocks. Qualcomm issued tepid guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, calling for $9.6 billion in revenue at the midpoint of its range.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Clearfield (CLFD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Top Reasons to Invest in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

    Old West Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was one of the most difficult years for investors. However, the fund performed better than the market. Even though its long-only separate accounts delivered negative returns for the year, they beat their respective […]