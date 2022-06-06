Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2026
What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2026
Orthopedic medical imaging presents a non-invasive approach to examine internal structures of a patient to diagnose medical conditions. Orthopedic medical imaging systems are emerging as a popular option to get high-quality imaging in safe and effective manner for decision making and reduce the requirement of surgeries. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing cases of orthopedic ailments and growing geriatric population that is highly prone to osteoarthritis. The market is also bolstered by rising incident of bone fracture trauma as a result of fall, accidents and sports-related injuries. Traumatic injury continues to be one of the primary causes of mortalities, with road injury and falls. There are around 2.5 million cases of sports-related injuries to the knee per year, which require emergency care. The number is anticipated to increase over the coming years, creating strong demand for orthopedic medical imaging systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. X-ray Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.25% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the North America region is driven by favorable policies for reimbursement and a large chunk of senior population willing to undergo procedures to stay active. The regional market is buoyed by implementation of sophisticated systems across healthcare and clinical settings. An increasing number of outpatient and inpatient surgery centers in the US are investing in innovative systems to improve diagnostics, treatment and patient outcomes. Various hospitals are adopting systems with integrated spinal navigation and robotics features for real-time medical imaging and high accuracy during orthopedic surgeries. The market expansion in Asia-Pacific region can be credited to increasing launch and adoption of advanced systems across a large number of clinical settings. Future growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be propelled by government initiatives, adequate reimbursement, rising insurance coverage and growth of the medical tourism industry.
CT Scanners Segment to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
In the global CT Scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$236.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -
Canon Inc.
Carestream Health, Inc
EOS Imaging
Esaote SpA
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
General Electric Company
Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic Plc
Planmed OY
Shimadzu Corporation
Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
Teledyne DALSA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Medical Imaging Systems Market - A Prelude
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market
COVID 19 Immobilises Orthopedic Patients
Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US
Hospitals
COVID-19 Caught Health Systems Unawares: Musculoskeletal
Radiology Comes to Standstill
Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Witness
Strong Growth
The US Corners Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market with Adoption
of Innovative Systems
Percentage of Adults in the US with Arthritis in 2019, by
Gender for Select States
Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in
Developing Regions
X-Ray Dominates the Global Market, MRI to Witness Fastest Growth
Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:
(Per Million Population) for the Year 2019
Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular,
Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others
Benefits of MRI Imaging vs.Other Imaging Modalities
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive
the Demand for Medical Imaging Systems
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Growing Incidence of Bone Fractures due to Osteoporosis Drives
the Medical Imaging Systems Market
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P
): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU,
Japan, China and India
% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Technological Advances Set Pace for Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market
AI-Driven Orthopedic Systems Come to the Fore
3D CT Imaging Set to Widen its Footprint
DR Systems Emerge to Replace Traditional X-Ray Imaging Systems
3D Printing Emerges as Game Changer with Quantified Opportunity
for Orthopedic Care
Select Launches in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market
Siemens Healthineers Launches LUMINOS Lotus Max Medical Imaging
System
Konica Minolta Healthcare Unveils Dynamic Digital Radiography
for Orthopedic Imaging
CurveBeam Secures FDA 510(K) Clearance for HiRise WBCT Imaging
System
Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for YSIO X.pree
Radiography System
Konica Minolta?s PACS Solution Rolls out in the US Market
