U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.00
    +23.62 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,780.88
    +304.42 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.04
    +40.43 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.66
    +15.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    +2.27 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6150
    +0.0480 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7620
    +1.2120 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.26
    -155.15 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.96
    +2.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow by $756.75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the orthopedic prosthetics market and it is poised to grow by $756. 75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921229/?utm_source=GNW
55% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthopedic prosthetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects, the availability of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics, and the growing number of amputation surgeries and focus on restoring mobility and independence among amputees.

The orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics
• Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics

By Technology
• Conventional
• Electric-powered
• Hybrid

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing focus on customized orthopedic prosthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of mind-controlled humonics and growing demand for myoelectric prosthetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthopedic prosthetics market covers the following areas:
• Orthopedic prosthetics market sizing
• Orthopedic prosthetics market forecast
• Orthopedic prosthetics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic prosthetics market vendors that include Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the orthopedic prosthetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921229/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the End of 2022

    You don't have to be in a hurry when it comes to buying stocks. Here are three top stocks to buy hand over fist before the end of 2022 (listed in alphabetical order). Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) should have plenty of good news on the way next year.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • ‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

    Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy. That’s good news for investors, as a pullback from the zero-COVID controls in such major ci

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • Why Nvidia Can Crush AMD Once Again In 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 43% since the start of 2022. The company has struggled to offload its backlog of 3000 series graphics cards, and reaction to its new 4000 series has been tepid at best. The response to its newly released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards is a potential disaster for the company, as 59% of Nvidia's revenue comes from its Graphics segment.