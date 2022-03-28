U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,540.98
    -2.08 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,698.67
    -162.57 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,229.08
    +59.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.40
    -16.59 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    -7.56 (-6.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    -20.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.46 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4600
    -0.0320 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0101 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5600
    +1.5000 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,614.33
    +2,700.15 (+6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.37
    +18.35 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Global Orthotics Market Insights and Forecasts Report 2022-2027 Featuring Colfax, Ossur, Otto Bock, Orthofix, Blatchford, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind, Thuasne USA, Fillaeur Companies, Trulife

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthotics Market - Analysis By Function (Static, Dynamic), Anatomical Position, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Orthotics Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders which impact the spinal and the nervous system of the patients propelling the demand for orthotics in the market.

Moreover, technological advancements in the field of orthotics along with higher demand from the rising aged population and rising cases of sports injuries is propelling the market growth in the world.

The other key factors propelling the growth are rising adoption of universal health coverage in the developed and developing markets, increasing product launches, rising healthcare infrastructure and expenditure along with presence of key market players who constantly undertake research and development activities in the market.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the global orthotics market and the companies experienced a reduction in revenue due to a decline in number of patients. A significant decline was due to patients deciding to postpone their visits for various reasons including concern regarding their own health and safety.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Orthotics Market by value (USD Million)

  • The report presents the analysis of Orthotics market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Function (Static Orthoses and Dynamic Orthoses)

  • The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Anatomical Position (Upper Extremity Orthoses, Lower Extremity Orthoses and Spinal Orthoses))

  • The report analyses the Orthotics Market by End users (Hospitals, Prosthetics & Orthotics Clinic and Rehabilitation Centres))

  • The Global Orthotics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).

  • The Global Orthotics Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and Australia).

  • The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Function, by Anatomical Position and By End users.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Company Profiles

  • Colfax Corporation

  • Ossur

  • Otto Bock

  • Orthofix

  • Blatchford

  • DeRoyal Industries

  • Bauerfeind AG

  • Thuasne USA

  • Fillaeur Companies

  • Trulife

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Orthotics Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Orthotics Market: Size and Forecast

5. Global Orthotics Market Segmentation - By Posture, By Anatomical Position, By End users

6. Global Orthotics Market: Regional Analysis

7. North America Orthotics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8. Europe Orthotics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Asia Pacific Orthotics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Global Orthotics Market Dynamics

11. Market Attractiveness

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swpjhu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orthotics-market-insights-and-forecasts-report-2022-2027-featuring-colfax-ossur-otto-bock-orthofix-blatchford-deroyal-industries-bauerfeind-thuasne-usa-fillaeur-companies-trulife-301511857.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Parabolic on Monday

    Electric car star Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) floated plans this morning to "increase ... the number of authorized shares of common stock ... in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend." Don't be confused by the terminology: A "stock dividend" is just another way of saying that Tesla wants to split its stock, awarding folks who already own Tesla shares some extra shares -- it doesn't affect the value of those shares, and it doesn't imply the paying of any actual dividends.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Xpeng earnings were ‘constrained somewhat' by chip shortages, exec says

    Xpeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the company amid earnings data and supply chain pressures amid the chip shortage.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Focus Composite Fund delivered a 7.3% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and S&P 500 […]

  • Freed Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou Returns to Company Spotlight

    Meng Wanzhou was back in the spotlight Monday, taking the stage at Huawei’s headquarters to deliver the company’s closely watched annual results.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.