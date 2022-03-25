Global Orthotics Market Report 2022: Market Valued at $3.81 Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthotics Market - Analysis By Function (Static, Dynamic), Anatomical Position, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Orthotics Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders which impact the spinal and the nervous system of the patients propelling the demand for orthotics in the market.

Moreover, technological advancements in the field of orthotics along with higher demand from the rising aged population and rising cases of sports injuries is propelling the market growth in the world.

The other key factors propelling the growth are rising adoption of universal health coverage in the developed and developing markets, increasing product launches, rising healthcare infrastructure and expenditure along with presence of key market players who constantly undertake research and development activities in the market.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the global orthotics market and the companies experienced a reduction in revenue due to a decline in number of patients. A significant decline was due to patients deciding to postpone their visits for various reasons including concern regarding their own health and safety.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Orthotics Market by value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Orthotics market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Function (Static Orthoses and Dynamic Orthoses)

The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Anatomical Position (Upper Extremity Orthoses, Lower Extremity Orthoses and Spinal Orthoses))

The report analyses the Orthotics Market by End users (Hospitals, Prosthetics & Orthotics Clinic and Rehabilitation Centres))

The Global Orthotics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).

The Global Orthotics Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and Australia).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Function, by Anatomical Position and By End users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

