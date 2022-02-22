U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.25
    -50.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,661.00
    -346.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,728.75
    -267.25 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.60
    -22.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.54
    +2.43 (+8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7900
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,177.81
    -1,866.29 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    -90.85 (-9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.40
    -24.93 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Knee Osteoarthritis Segment is Forecast to Grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9 billion in 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market
Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 from $7.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The knee osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The hip osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $939.1 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for osteoarthritis therapeutics.

The Report Includes

  • 27 data tables and 33 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for osteoarthritis therapeutics

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the market potential for osteoarthritis therapeutics, based on type of anatomy, drug type, route of administration, purchasing pattern and region

  • Discussion on recent developments of agents for the treatment of OA, which includes potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) and novel therapeutics for pain relief

  • Description of pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods of OA management and information on personalized medicines for OA

  • Discussion on the risk of adverse cardiovascular events related to the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis

  • Coverage of clinical trials and applications of attractive drugs in preclinical research; regulatory scenarios, ongoing research on anti-NGF therapy and government expenditures

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Osteoarthritis

  • Etiology

  • Epidemiology and Market Burden

  • Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

  • Disease Symptoms

  • Risk Factors

  • Diagnosis

  • Treatment

  • NSAIDs for Pain Management in OA

  • Reducing the Risk of Osteoarthritis

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Osteoarthritis and COVID-19

  • Predisposing Comorbidities in OA Patients

  • OA Drugs and Viral Infections

  • Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

  • Conclusion

  • Direct Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue of Companies

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

  • Increasing Population (Especially Elderly) Prone to Osteoarthritis, and an Increasing Number of Sports Injuries

  • Significant Adoption of Pain Medications

  • Market Restraints

  • The Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Related to the Use of NSAIDs in Osteoarthritis

  • Substitute Treatment Options

  • Insurance Denials

  • Government Regulations

  • Market Opportunities

  • Personalized Medicines For OA

  • Ongoing Research on Anti-(NGF) Nerve Growth Factor Therapy

  • Patient Preference

  • Strategic Initiatives

  • Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Anatomy

  • Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Anatomy

  • Knee Osteoarthritis

  • Hip Osteoarthritis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drug Type

  • Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Type

  • Viscosupplementation Agents

  • Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

  • Analgesics

  • Corticosteroids

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

  • Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Route of Administration

  • Parenteral Route

  • Oral Route

  • Topical Route

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Drug Classification (OTC/Prescription)

  • Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Classification

  • Prescription Drugs

  • OTC

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.

  • Bayer Ag

  • Bioventus

  • Eli Lilly And Co.

  • Ferring B.V.

  • Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.

  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Horizon Therapeutics Plc

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • Novartis Ag

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Seikagaku Corp.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt60bo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant case for invading Ukraine.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid with U.S. futures Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s causing energy prices to soar and leading investors to seek havens among sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold led a broad rally in commodities after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKre