Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Knee Osteoarthritis Segment is Forecast to Grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9 billion in 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 from $7.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The knee osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The hip osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $939.1 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for osteoarthritis therapeutics.
The Report Includes
27 data tables and 33 additional tables
An overview of the global market for osteoarthritis therapeutics
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for osteoarthritis therapeutics, based on type of anatomy, drug type, route of administration, purchasing pattern and region
Discussion on recent developments of agents for the treatment of OA, which includes potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) and novel therapeutics for pain relief
Description of pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods of OA management and information on personalized medicines for OA
Discussion on the risk of adverse cardiovascular events related to the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis
Coverage of clinical trials and applications of attractive drugs in preclinical research; regulatory scenarios, ongoing research on anti-NGF therapy and government expenditures
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Osteoarthritis
Etiology
Epidemiology and Market Burden
Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
Disease Symptoms
Risk Factors
Diagnosis
Treatment
NSAIDs for Pain Management in OA
Reducing the Risk of Osteoarthritis
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Osteoarthritis and COVID-19
Predisposing Comorbidities in OA Patients
OA Drugs and Viral Infections
Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Conclusion
Direct Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue of Companies
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis
Increasing Population (Especially Elderly) Prone to Osteoarthritis, and an Increasing Number of Sports Injuries
Significant Adoption of Pain Medications
Market Restraints
The Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Related to the Use of NSAIDs in Osteoarthritis
Substitute Treatment Options
Insurance Denials
Government Regulations
Market Opportunities
Personalized Medicines For OA
Ongoing Research on Anti-(NGF) Nerve Growth Factor Therapy
Patient Preference
Strategic Initiatives
Competitive Landscape
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Anatomy
Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Anatomy
Knee Osteoarthritis
Hip Osteoarthritis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drug Type
Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Type
Viscosupplementation Agents
Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Analgesics
Corticosteroids
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Route of Administration
Parenteral Route
Oral Route
Topical Route
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Drug Classification (OTC/Prescription)
Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Classification
Prescription Drugs
OTC
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Bayer Ag
Bioventus
Eli Lilly And Co.
Ferring B.V.
Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.
Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Horizon Therapeutics Plc
Johnson & Johnson Inc.
Novartis Ag
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Seikagaku Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt60bo
