Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 18.92 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global osteoporosis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo
Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, entered into an agreement to acquire Pfenex, a biotechnology company developing osteoporosis drugs.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1096

Key Market Takeaways:

Global osteoporosis treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to increasing launch and approvals for devices in qualitative and quantitative analysis of osteoporosis. For instance, in April 2022, Nano-X Imaging LTD, an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced that its deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox.AI, received FDA 510(k) clearance for HealthOST device, an artificial intelligence (AI) software that provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the spine from computed tomography (CT) to support clinicians in the evaluation and assessment of musculoskeletal disease such as osteoporosis. The device provides deeper analysis of medical images to support identifying those patients who may be at-risk of developing prevalent musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoporosis, to help promote further work up and treatment of those patients.

Among drug types, the Bisphosphonates segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, as bisphosphonate drugs are used as the first-line therapy for osteoporosis and fracture prevention. Bisphosphonates drugs used for osteoporosis include Alendronate (Fosamax), a weekly pill, Risedronate (Actonel), a weekly or monthly pill, Ibandronate (Boniva), a monthly pill or quarterly intravenous (IV) infusion, Zoledronic acid (Reclast), an annual IV infusion.

On the basis of route of administration, the Injectable segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing approvals for osteoporosis treatment by regulatory bodies. For instance, in June 2018, Amgen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved a new indication for Prolia (denosumab) for the treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.

Key players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Viatris Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GSK plc., and Pfizer Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1096

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

o  Bisphosphonates

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1096

Find related trending report below:

Anti-Osteoporosis And Fracture Healing Market, by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates (Alendronate, Risedronate, Ibandronate, Zoledronic acid), Hormone replacement therapy (Estrogen, Progestin, Others), Monoclonal Antibodies (Denosumab, Romosozumab), Anabolic Agents (Alendronate, Teriparatide), and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injection), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Raj Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-osteoporosis-treatment-market-to-surpass-us-18-92-billion-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301584701.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

