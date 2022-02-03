U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.00
    -49.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,382.00
    -110.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.25
    -315.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.00
    -13.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -1.14 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    +1.23 (+5.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7810
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,716.06
    -1,828.98 (-4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.41
    -43.06 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.81
    -3.19 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Ostomy Care Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 - High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates & High Growth Potential of Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ostomy Care Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ostomy care market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2022-2027.

The report considers the present scenario of the ostomy care market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Ostomy care products are designed to enhance and improve patients' quality of life who undergo ostomy surgery. Many key players and regional players are offering a wide range of bags and accessories for the management of ostomy thereby, contributing to the growth of the ostomy care market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The ostomy bags segment to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Ostomy bags are also called ostomy pockets or ostomy machines. They come in three distinct sorts and with various alternatives which are benefiting the market globally.

Continent ileostomy and continent urostomy bags are other popular segments due to the occurrence of conditions such as incontinence and rise in obesity and individuals prone to diabetes.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Germany is the major revenue generator in the European market. The country is experiencing healthy growth due to the increasing demand for ostomy pouches, accessories, and services at a rapid rate.

French health care system is one of the best services of public health care in the world. The health care system in France is made up of a fully integrated network of public and private hospitals, doctors, and other medical service providers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key players are dominating the global market with substantially greater financial, manufacturing, marketing, and technical resources that enable well-established brands, widespread distribution channels, broader product offerings, and an established customer base.

Coloplast is the market leader with a dominant share in the global ostomy care market. The Coloplast's main revenue driver products are SenSura Mio and the Brava range of supporting products. There is a massive pool of many mid-sized and emerging vendors contributing to the growth of the market.

SNIPPETS

  • The increasing role of telehealth, demand for home health care agencies, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the market.

  • An increasing new generation of ostomy devices will positively impact the growth of the global ostomy care market.

  • The reimbursement program is contributing to the growth of ostomy care products in developed economies.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

  • The emergence of Next -Generation ostomy care

  • High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates

  • High Growth Potential for Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets

  • Increasing Adoption of Telehealth for Ostomy Care

  • Prevalence of Health Conditions That Resulting in Ostomy Surgery

  • Reimbursement policies in Developed Countries

  • Technological Advancements in Ostomy Care Products

Prominent Vendors

  • Coloplast group

  • Hollister

  • ConvaTec

  • B.Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Marlen Manufacturing & Development

  • ALCARE

  • Welland Medical

  • Nu-Hope Laboratories

  • Cymed

  • Schena Ostomy Technologies

  • Perma-Type

  • Salts Healthcare

  • Torbot Group

  • Ostoform

  • STOUQ

  • ALTREBO LIMITADA

  • Eakin

  • Anacapa Technologies

  • Safe n Simple

  • KEM Enterprises

  • 3M

  • Smith+Nephew

  • Fortis Medical Products

  • Stomagienics

  • Trio Healthcare

  • Global Surgimed Industries

  • Colo-Majic Enterprises

  • Peak Medical

  • GHD GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland

  • NB Products

  • Alliance Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Reasons For Stoma Surgery
7.1.2 Types Of Stoma Surgery
7.1.3 Surgery
7.1.4 Complications
7.2 Ostomy Care: Market Snapshot
7.2.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence Of Next-Generation Ostomy Care
8.2 High Demand For Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates
8.3 High Growth Potential Of Ostomy Care In Emerging Markets
8.4 Increasing Adoption Of Telehealth For Ostomy Care

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Prevalance Of Diseases Resulting In Ostomy Surgeries
9.2 Favorable Reimbursement Policies In Developed Countries
9.3 Advanced Technology Ostomy Care Products

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complications Related To Ostomy Care Products
10.2 Lack Of Awareness And Knowledge Gap Among Ostomy Patients
10.3 Emotional And Psychological Impact On Ostomy Patients

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geography
11.2.2 Products
11.2.3 Systems
11.2.4 Usage
11.2.5 Shape
11.2.6 End-User
11.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Ostomy Care Market
11.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12 Products
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview

13 Ostomy Bags
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Ostomy Bags: Geography
13.4 Surgery
13.4.1 Colostomy Surgery Bags: Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Ileostomy Surgery Bag: Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Urostomy Surgery Bag: Market Size & Forecast

14 Ostomy Accessories
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Ostomy Accessories: Geography

15 Systems
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 One-Piece Systems
15.4 Two-Piece Systems

16 Usage
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Drainable Ostomy Care Products
16.4 Closed-End Ostomy Care Products

17 Shape
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Flat Ostomy Care Products
17.4 Convex Ostomy Care Products

18 End-User
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Hospitals
18.4 Post-Acute Care Centers
18.5 Home Care

19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfgtv0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Hit a Pot-Hole Today

    After a terrific Tuesday, shares of marijuana stocks are getting stubbed out on Wednesday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 2.4%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is down 4.3%. It's all the more surprising given that, just yesterday evening, Marijuana Moment also reported that in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act (which is the official name of the marijuana banking law) has been refiled for consideration, and that the House Rules Committee has OK'd the bill for a vote by the full House this week.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today

    The stocks of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and start-ups Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), are down between 15% and 37% year to date. Tesla is down 2.6%. Tesla's drop, which brought its intraday market cap back below $900 billion, comes a day after news of a recall of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software and some potentially concerning Chinese EV demand data.

  • Shell profits surge to almost $20bn as oil companies cash in on energy crisis

    Shell will raise its dividend and spend billions on share buybacks after soaring wholesale gas prices helped profits quadruple to almost $20bn (£14.7bn) last year.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • PECO undergoes rebranding after parent Exelon completes split into two companies

    PECO, the largest energy provider to southeastern Pennsylvania, will undergo rebranding, including a new logo, after its parent company Exelon split its business into two entities. Exelon, the largest regulated utility company in the U.S., on Wednesday completed the spinout of its former power generation and competitive energy business, Constellation Energy Corp., in a move first announced in February 2021. PECO will remain a subsidiary of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC), as will Delaware-based energy providers Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Provides Positive Safety Update on the Pancreatic Cancer Cohort of its Multi-Indication Phase 1/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Trial

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced the successful completion of the three-patient safety run-in for the pancreatic cancer cohort of the phase 1/2 GOBLET study following evaluation by the study's Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The DSMB noted no safety concerns in these patients and recommended the study proceed as planned. The safety run-in for the trial's third-line metastatic colorectal cancer cohort remains ongoing.

  • Regulatory Chatter and Tensions in Eastern Europe Hit Bitcoin (BTC)

    Regulatory chatter and geopolitics weighed on the crypto market. Another Bitcoin decoupling from the NASDAQ is going to be needed to avoid more losses.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • U.S. job market faces reshuffling as workers quit at near record rates

    Gina Marino quit two jobs last year. In the summer, she left a position at a small social media marketing agency for a bigger firm offering more money and greater responsibility. A more targeted job search brought fast responses from companies needing to fill spots immediately.