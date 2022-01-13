Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022: New Technologies Create Rapid Test Solutions for the Home Market
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Strategies and Trends. COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.
Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.
The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2019 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Privacy and Anonymity
The Internet Effect
Rapid Result
The Wellness Movement
The COVID-19 Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
Trust Factor
Infectious Disease is Declining But.
Wellness Hurts
Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Diagnostic Technology Development
The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
NAT vs. Lateral Flow
The Unusual Role of GPS
Self and Send Competition
The Relationship to DTC Genetic
The Relationship to TeleHealth
Sample Collection - Who Knew?
OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments
Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
Importance of These Developments
How to Use This Section
FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19
FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test
Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections
Biohacking trend supports self testing.
PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market
Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test
Miraca Holdings Inc. and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions
Mylan signs HIV test commercialisation deal with Atomo Diagnostics
Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit
Rapid HIV tests vary in their accuracy
Montreal researchers develop HIV self-testing app
Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches
Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership
Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests
LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing
TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone
Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M
Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress
Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing
LabCorp to offer self-testing home kits.
1Drop Diagnostics draws $4.25M for portable blood diagnostic panel
DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark 211 myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding
Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes
Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies
1DropDiagnostics
Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)
Atomo Diagnostics
Ador Diagnostics
Akkoni Biosystems
Alveo Technologies
Applied BioCode
Atlas Genetics
Aus Diagnostics
BD Diagnostics
Biocartis
BioFire Diagnostics
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
Cepheid
Curetis
DBS Systems
Diagenode Diagnostics
Diasorin
Everlywell
Fusion Genomics
GenePOC Diagnostics
GenMark Dx
Healthy.IO
Hologic
Inflammatix
Inui Health
Invetech
Janssen Diagnostics
Karius
Labcorp - Pixel
Letsgetchecked
Lexigene
Luminex
Mbio Diagnostics
Mesa Biotech
Mobidiag
myLabBox
Mylan
Nanomix
Orasure
Oxford Nanopore
Panagene
Primerdesign
Prominex
Qiagen (Statdx)
Quantumdx
Quest Diagnostics - Quest Direct
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Scanwell Health
Seegene
Sensovation
Seventh Sense Biosystems.
Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)
SkylineDx
T2 Biosystems
TestCard Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher
Thriva
Veramarx
XCR Diagnostics
The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens
HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
HBV - Hepatitis B
HCV - Hepatitis C
HPV - Human papillomavirus
Coronavirus
Influenza
CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea
UTI.
GAS.
RESP
Industry Overview
IVD Supplier
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
Pharmacies
Audit body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
Traditional Market Segmentation.
Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market
Industry Structure
Hospital Testing Share
Economies of Scale
Hospital vs. Central Lab
Physician Office Lab's
The Problem with POLS
Physician's and OCT/DTC
Pharmacies and OCT/DTC
The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good
The Theranos Legacy
