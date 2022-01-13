Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022: New Technologies Create Rapid Test Solutions for the Home Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Strategies and Trends. COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2019 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Privacy and Anonymity

The Internet Effect

Rapid Result

The Wellness Movement

The COVID-19 Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

Trust Factor

Infectious Disease is Declining But.

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

NAT vs. Lateral Flow

The Unusual Role of GPS

Self and Send Competition

The Relationship to DTC Genetic

The Relationship to TeleHealth

Sample Collection - Who Knew?

OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

Biohacking trend supports self testing.

PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

Miraca Holdings Inc. and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

Mylan signs HIV test commercialisation deal with Atomo Diagnostics

Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

Rapid HIV tests vary in their accuracy

Montreal researchers develop HIV self-testing app

Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

LabCorp to offer self-testing home kits.

1Drop Diagnostics draws $4.25M for portable blood diagnostic panel

DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark 211 myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding

Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

1DropDiagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

Atomo Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Curetis

DBS Systems

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin

Everlywell

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Healthy.IO

Hologic

Inflammatix

Inui Health

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Labcorp - Pixel

Letsgetchecked

Lexigene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

myLabBox

Mylan

Nanomix

Orasure

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics - Quest Direct

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Scanwell Health

Seegene

Sensovation

Seventh Sense Biosystems.

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

T2 Biosystems

TestCard Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher

Thriva

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

HBV - Hepatitis B

HCV - Hepatitis C

HPV - Human papillomavirus

Coronavirus

Influenza

CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea

UTI.

GAS.

RESP

Industry Overview

IVD Supplier

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

Pharmacies

Audit body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation.

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

Industry Structure

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

The Problem with POLS

Physician's and OCT/DTC

Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

The Theranos Legacy

