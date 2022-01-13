U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022: New Technologies Create Rapid Test Solutions for the Home Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Strategies and Trends. COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2019 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Privacy and Anonymity

  • The Internet Effect

  • Rapid Result

  • The Wellness Movement

  • The COVID-19 Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Trust Factor

  • Infectious Disease is Declining But.

  • Wellness Hurts

  • Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

  • NAT vs. Lateral Flow

  • The Unusual Role of GPS

  • Self and Send Competition

  • The Relationship to DTC Genetic

  • The Relationship to TeleHealth

  • Sample Collection - Who Knew?

OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

  • Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

  • Importance of These Developments

  • How to Use This Section

  • FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

  • FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

  • Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

  • Biohacking trend supports self testing.

  • PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

  • Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

  • Miraca Holdings Inc. and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

  • Mylan signs HIV test commercialisation deal with Atomo Diagnostics

  • Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

  • Rapid HIV tests vary in their accuracy

  • Montreal researchers develop HIV self-testing app

  • Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

  • Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

  • Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

  • LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

  • TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

  • Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

  • Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

  • Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

  • LabCorp to offer self-testing home kits.

  • 1Drop Diagnostics draws $4.25M for portable blood diagnostic panel

  • DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark 211 myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding

  • Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

  • 1DropDiagnostics

  • Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

  • Atomo Diagnostics

  • Ador Diagnostics

  • Akkoni Biosystems

  • Alveo Technologies

  • Applied BioCode

  • Atlas Genetics

  • Aus Diagnostics

  • BD Diagnostics

  • Biocartis

  • BioFire Diagnostics

  • bioMerieux

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

  • Cepheid

  • Curetis

  • DBS Systems

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diasorin

  • Everlywell

  • Fusion Genomics

  • GenePOC Diagnostics

  • GenMark Dx

  • Healthy.IO

  • Hologic

  • Inflammatix

  • Inui Health

  • Invetech

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Karius

  • Labcorp - Pixel

  • Letsgetchecked

  • Lexigene

  • Luminex

  • Mbio Diagnostics

  • Mesa Biotech

  • Mobidiag

  • myLabBox

  • Mylan

  • Nanomix

  • Orasure

  • Oxford Nanopore

  • Panagene

  • Primerdesign

  • Prominex

  • Qiagen (Statdx)

  • Quantumdx

  • Quest Diagnostics - Quest Direct

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Scanwell Health

  • Seegene

  • Sensovation

  • Seventh Sense Biosystems.

  • Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

  • SkylineDx

  • T2 Biosystems

  • TestCard Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher

  • Thriva

  • Veramarx

  • XCR Diagnostics

The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

  • HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

  • HBV - Hepatitis B

  • HCV - Hepatitis C

  • HPV - Human papillomavirus

  • Coronavirus

  • Influenza

  • CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea

  • UTI.

  • GAS.

  • RESP

Industry Overview

  • IVD Supplier

  • Independent lab specialized/esoteric

  • Independent lab national/regional

  • Independent lab analytical

  • Public National/regional lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician lab

  • Pharmacies

  • Audit body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

  • Traditional Market Segmentation.

  • Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

  • Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

Industry Structure

  • Hospital Testing Share

  • Economies of Scale

  • Hospital vs. Central Lab

  • Physician Office Lab's

  • The Problem with POLS

  • Physician's and OCT/DTC

  • Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

  • The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

  • The Theranos Legacy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dqe7w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-otcdtc-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-report-2022-new-technologies-create-rapid-test-solutions-for-the-home-market-301460731.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

