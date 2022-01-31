U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.95
    +52.10 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,918.56
    +193.09 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,092.68
    +322.11 (+2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.52
    +45.01 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +1.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1232
    +0.0080 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0050 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3447
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0660
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,440.04
    +479.17 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    +42.32 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Global OTT Content Market to Surpass US$ 276.2 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

·6 min read

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global OTT content market is estimated to be valued at US$ 101.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Coherent Market Insights Logo

An over-the-line content delivery network (CDN) is a broadband internet service available directly to users through the Internet. OTT bypasses traditional cable, satellite, and radio stations, the kinds of businesses that used to be distributors or controllers of these media. CDN technology distributes large quantities of IP content over large distances, saving users money on traditional media costs and opening the door to a new world of online entertainment. OTT software developers and marketers can now "rent" space on CDN networks for streaming video, audio, and multimedia files and have it all delivered wirelessly over the Internet to any user with an Internet connection. Companies and organizations ranging from private citizens to international corporations are realizing that it is easier and more cost-effective to create a website for the purpose of delivering videos, music, images, and other media to consumers over the Internet rather than for them to visit a physical location where they can rent a television set or pay for satellite or cable television.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4697

Market Drivers

1. Increasing adoption of smart devices and greater access to high-speed internet is expected to drive growth of the global OTT content market during the forecast period

OTT content can easily be accessed through a smartphone with a high-speed internet connection. The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops has increased significantly in the recent past. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. Furthermore, high-speed internet penetration at competitive prices has also increased significantly over the years. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), internet users across the globe reached 4 billion in 2019, increasing from 2.8 billion in 2014.

2. Availability of flexibility and ease-of-use is expected to propel the global OTT content market growth over the forecast period

OTT content can be accessed anytime with a smart device and high-speed internet connection. Unlike conventional television, OTT content is not scheduled and can be viewed at any time of the day. Furthermore, the content available is ad-free and thus, provides a seamless experience of entertainment to users. Besides, OTT content providers are offering their content in different languages, including regional with subtitles, thereby making the entire experience sophisticated.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4697

Market Opportunity

1. Rising adoption of subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) in emerging economies can present lucrative growth opportunities

Video on demand is a media distribution system that enables users to access videos without conventional video playback devices and limitations of static broadcasting schedule. Over the years, the adoption of SVOD content has increased massively among consumers. Video platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max have emerged as the most popular SVOD services at a competitive price. Key companies in the market can capitalize on these opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the market.

2. Mergers and acquisitions among key companies can provide major business opportunities

Key companies in the over-the-top content services are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to expand their presence and gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in May 2021, Amazon acquired MGM Studios for US$ 8.45 billion with the aim of boosting streaming services and competing with Netflix and Disney+. Furthermore, in May 2021, AT&T announced that its subsidiary WarnerMedia will complete a US$ 43 billion merger with Discovery.

Market Trends

1. North America Trends

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global OTT content market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key market players such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Apple TV in the region. Furthermore, a number of streaming services are providing content in HD and 4K quality, which in turn, is expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future.

2. Asia Pacific Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth, owing to telecommunication service providers offering lucrative data plans for OTT services. Furthermore, increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global OTT content market are Netflix, Inc., Amazon.com Inc. (Prime Video), The Walt Disney Company (Hulu), Tencent Holdings Ltd, Google LLC (YouTube), NBC Universal (Hayu), and Apple Inc.

For instance, in September 2021, Amazon launched Prime Video Channels in India with access to Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, and many more add-on subscriptions.

Global OTT Content Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4697

Find more related trending reports below:

Video Streaming Software Market, By Component (Solutions (Transcoding and Processing, Video Management Software, Video Distribution, Video Analytics, Video Security, Other Solutions), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)) By Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Video On Demand) By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Academia And Education, Healthcare, Government, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Video Streaming Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ott-content-market-to-surpass-us-276-2-mn-by-end-of-2028--says-coherent-market-insights-301471692.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Why Tesla Stock Is On Fire Today

    The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Monday morning after the world's most famous electric vehicle (EV) stock won an endorsement from Barron's magazine over the weekend, followed by a second endorsement from Credit Suisse this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Tesla stock was up 9.1%. On Saturday, Barron's called Tesla stock a better buy than either General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford (NYSE: F).

  • China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022. China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba Group (BABA)?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Global Select Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 2.3% was reported by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.8% for the same period. The Fund […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • Tesla, GM Stocks and Three Others Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down 12% year to date, and many funds that invest heavily in the technology sector have tumbled even more. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has fallen over 25% so far this year and is more than 55% off its all-time high. While Wood and ARK Invest's performance have been poor in recent months, the Innovation ETF has still done quite well overall.

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...