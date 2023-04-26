Global Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030 - Increased Digital Trend is Poised to Transform the Industry

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Advertising: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$28.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Led by Improving Economy, Outdoor Advertising Market Poised for Recovery

As COVID-19 Led to a Decline in Outdoor Advertising Spending, Few Creative OOH Campaigns Provide Relief

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Outdoor Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format

Billboards

Transit Advertising

Street Furniture

Other Forms of Outdoor Advertising

Outdoor Advertising: A Small Yet Significant Contributor to Overall Advertising Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Billboards: The Major Outdoor Advertising Format

Geographic Market Analysis

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Trend Poised to Transform Outdoor Advertising Industry

DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth

DOOH Utility Systems Hold Potential to Spur Digitization

Programmatic (pDOOH) Emerges to be a Cost Effective Medium

LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital Media Facades

Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving Landscape

Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise

3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier of Digital Advertising

Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for IT Companies

Billboards Emerge as Powerful Format to Attract Customers and Build Brand Awareness

Digital Billboards Continue to Gain Traction

Increasing Penetration of LED Billboards to Drive Market Gains

The 'Dominion Effect' Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards

Smart Billboards: The Future of Billboard Advertising

Growing Mobility of Population & Rise in Vehicular Traffic: Potential for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure

Street Furniture Advertising: High Visibility Ensures Growth

Technological Convergence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Outdoor Advertising

Technology Developments Present Growth Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Out-of-Home Advertising

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Next-Gen Glad-vertising

Blockchain: Playing a Part in Verifying Ad Delivery

Notable Trends Influencing Growth in Outdoor Advertising Market

Safe and Effective Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising

Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising

Growing Influence of Programmatic Media Buying in OOH Advertising

Hyperlocal Approach Critical in Present Times

Analytics Revolutionize Outdoor Advertising

Rising Mobile Device Penetration Presents Opportunity for Outdoor Advertisers

5G Connectivity: Role in Management and Programmatic Interface of Digital Out of Home Advertising

Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising in Smart Cities

Airport Advertising: Air Passenger Traffic Trends to Influence Market Growth

Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave

Major Issues & Challenges Facing Outdoor Advertising Market

Alternative Forms of Advertising

Online Advertising: A Major Threat

Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity

Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition

Unfavorable Regulations Could Hamper Business Prospects

Lack of Measurement

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!

Municipal Contracts Induce Uncertainty into Business

