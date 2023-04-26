Global Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030 - Increased Digital Trend is Poised to Transform the Industry
Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$28.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
Led by Improving Economy, Outdoor Advertising Market Poised for Recovery
As COVID-19 Led to a Decline in Outdoor Advertising Spending, Few Creative OOH Campaigns Provide Relief
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
Outdoor Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format
Billboards
Transit Advertising
Street Furniture
Other Forms of Outdoor Advertising
Outdoor Advertising: A Small Yet Significant Contributor to Overall Advertising Market
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Billboards: The Major Outdoor Advertising Format
Geographic Market Analysis
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Trend Poised to Transform Outdoor Advertising Industry
DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth
DOOH Utility Systems Hold Potential to Spur Digitization
Programmatic (pDOOH) Emerges to be a Cost Effective Medium
LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital Media Facades
Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving Landscape
Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise
3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier of Digital Advertising
Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for IT Companies
Billboards Emerge as Powerful Format to Attract Customers and Build Brand Awareness
Digital Billboards Continue to Gain Traction
Increasing Penetration of LED Billboards to Drive Market Gains
The 'Dominion Effect' Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards
Smart Billboards: The Future of Billboard Advertising
Growing Mobility of Population & Rise in Vehicular Traffic: Potential for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure
Street Furniture Advertising: High Visibility Ensures Growth
Technological Convergence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Outdoor Advertising
Technology Developments Present Growth Opportunities
Artificial Intelligence Transforms Out-of-Home Advertising
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Next-Gen Glad-vertising
Blockchain: Playing a Part in Verifying Ad Delivery
Notable Trends Influencing Growth in Outdoor Advertising Market
Safe and Effective Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising
Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising
Growing Influence of Programmatic Media Buying in OOH Advertising
Hyperlocal Approach Critical in Present Times
Analytics Revolutionize Outdoor Advertising
Rising Mobile Device Penetration Presents Opportunity for Outdoor Advertisers
5G Connectivity: Role in Management and Programmatic Interface of Digital Out of Home Advertising
Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising in Smart Cities
Airport Advertising: Air Passenger Traffic Trends to Influence Market Growth
Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave
Major Issues & Challenges Facing Outdoor Advertising Market
Alternative Forms of Advertising
Online Advertising: A Major Threat
Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity
Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition
Unfavorable Regulations Could Hamper Business Prospects
Lack of Measurement
Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!
Municipal Contracts Induce Uncertainty into Business
