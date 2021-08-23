The Global Outdoor Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 3.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period

Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the outdoor furniture market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

Our report on the outdoor furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion. In addition, increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The outdoor furniture market analysis includes product, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The outdoor furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Outdoor furniture and accessories

• Outdoor grills and accessories

• Patio heating products



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing residential and commercial construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on outdoor furniture market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor furniture market sizing

• Outdoor furniture market forecast

• Outdoor furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market vendors that include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Also, the outdoor furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

