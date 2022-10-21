The Global Outdoor Kitchen Market size is expected to reach $32.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

An outdoor kitchen, or outdoor kitchen cabinet is a shelf for storing cooking accessories and things. Cabinetry for outdoor kitchens is available in stainless steel, wood, stone, and even water-resistant polymers that provide added protection against humidity, heat, and cold.

When selecting shelves for use outside of the kitchen, people usually consider space, money, and weather-resistant materials.



Stainless steel is the most popular material for outdoor kitchen cabinets because it looks classic and is easier to clean than wooden cabinets. Outdoor living spaces feature outdoor kitchens, yoga areas, mini-gyms, and grilling areas. Increasing adoption of outdoor living spaces and rising spending on a luxurious lifestyle are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market over the forecast period.



The interest of people, as well as governments in outdoor living projects, has increased significantly throughout several developed as well as developing countries in recent years. In addition, people, nowadays, are highly determined to enhance their outside spaces for convenience and recreation. Consequently, affecting the expansion of the outdoor kitchen cabinet market.



Outdoor kitchen cabinets are cabinets placed outside the residence, such as on a deck beside a grill. Unlike standard indoor cabinets, outdoor cabinets are watertight and can be constructed from a variety of materials. On top of lower outdoor kitchen cabinets may be a grilling space for cooking. Shelves and drawers are options for cooktop cabinetry. When preparing meals for a big number of visitors, certain cooktop outdoor kitchen cabinets are equipped with warming drawers that keep cooked food warm.



COVID-19 Impact



The rapid spread of COVID-19 all over the world has had a devastating impact on numerous industries, including the home renovation and outdoor entertainment industries. Economies all over the world were majorly disrupted, which diminished the disposable income of people all over the world. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the outdoor kitchen market due to a decrease in the manufacturing of outdoor kitchen appliances and the closing of outdoor spaces as a result of lockdowns and various government restrictions.



Market Growth Factors



Higher level of convenience and customizability for the customer



At its core, the ideal outdoor kitchen facilitates the lifestyle of people, particularly if the interior kitchen is lacking in size or amenities. The best outdoor kitchen encompasses the ability for more convenience and comfort than an indoor kitchen, as the additional space allows more creative layout alternatives and a greater variety of facilities. The placement and layout of a new outdoor kitchen can eliminate the requirement for an existing interior kitchen while hosting outside parties and barbecues since all the necessary outdoor tools, appliances, or accessories will be within easy reach.



The emerging trend of urbanization throughout the world



In the modern era, urbanization is an emerging trend and it is spreading at a very rapid pace. A significant proportion of the population across the world now resides in urban regions, with urban density growing. Furthermore, urban environments are a comparatively recent development in human history. This change has altered the ways in which people live, work, travel, and develop networks. Urbanization is the process of transforming uninhabited or sparsely inhabited areas into densely populated cities.



Market Restraining Factors



Significant initial investment as well as the high maintenance cost



Any investment in the property will incur expenses. Since customers require specific outdoor-durable appliances, cabinets, and chairs, they will be required to pay for them. In addition to furniture, flooring, as well as a heat source, such as a fireplace or fire pit, an outdoor space requires furnishings, flooring, as well as a heat source. Depending on the surroundings and temperature, users might also need to build a room with a roof and walls. All of these items are highly expensive.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Outdoor Kitchen Market is divided into Offline and Online. In 2021, the online segment procured a substantial revenue share of the outdoor kitchen market. This is a result of the increasing adoption of the internet, mobile, and e-commerce platforms all over the world. In addition, the increasing demand for cooking fixtures, such as gas grills, pizza ovens, smokers, and specialty grills through online sales channels is a significant growing element. E-commerce services with a customer-centric focus and an efficient delivery method are likely to stimulate market expansion.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Outdoor Kitchen Market is bifurcated into Residential and Commercial. In 2021, the commercial segment registered a significant revenue share of the outdoor kitchen market. The increasing growth of the segment can be attributable to the increasing number of hotels, resorts, as well as restaurants throughout the world. In addition, the market is being driven by the rising demand for outside meals due to the hectic work schedules of the majority of the working population.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the Outdoor Kitchen Market is segregated into Cooking Fixtures, Islands & Storage Units, Refrigeration Units, Cocktail & Bar Centers, Sinks & Faucets, and Others. In 2021, the cooking fixtures segment acquired the largest revenue share of the outdoor kitchen market. The segment for cooking appliances comprises pizza ovens, gas grills, smokers and specialty grills, side burners, along with other auxiliary cooking appliances. Increasing customer interest in installing outdoor kitchens in their homes is anticipated to drive market expansion.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Outdoor Kitchen Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the outdoor kitchen market. The growth of the segment is exponentially rising due to surging income levels across the region and an improving business environment in nations, such as the United States and Canada. The boom in outdoor kitchen building in the United States is boosting industry expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Electrolux AB, Affordable Outdoor Kitchens, Bull Outdoor Products, Inc., Charlotte Grill Company, R.H. Peterson Co., Summerset Professional Grills, Wolf Steel Ltd. (Napoleon), The Outdoor Kitchen Collective Ltd., Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens and Danver Outdoor Kitchens.



