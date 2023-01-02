The Global Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market is expected to grow by $704.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the outdoor landscape lighting market and it is poised to grow by $704. 78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647199/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the outdoor landscape lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for LED lighting for different applications, increasing awareness of the benefits of using high-quality and energy-efficient lighting devices, and strong government support for the lighting industry.



The outdoor landscape lighting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ATG

• Underwater



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid advances in technology in the lighting industry as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor landscape lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of intelligent lighting and an increasing number of vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the outdoor landscape lighting market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor landscape lighting market sizing

• Outdoor landscape lighting market forecast

• Outdoor landscape lighting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor landscape lighting market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting, Cree Lighting, GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms, LSI Industries Inc, Modern Lighting by Lumens Light and Living, Orbit Lightings, OSRAM GmbH, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Lighting, and Eaton Corp. Plc. Also, the outdoor landscape lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



