Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Signify, Acuity Brands, Cree Lighting and Samsung Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor LED Lighting Market by Installation (New, Retrofit), Offering, Sales Channel, Communication, Wattage (Below 50W, 50-150W, Above 150W), Application (Streets and Roads, Architecture, Sports, Tunnels) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The outdoor LED lighting market size is estimated to be USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 51.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

New installation type to register the largest market share in the forecast period

With the ongoing developments across the globe, the increasing technological investments towards infrastructure will evidently tend to the new installations in the outdoor LED lighting market. Increased infrastructure and construction projects for various applications, like highways, stadiums, tunnels, etc., will require new installations for new projects.

Hence, the new installations segment will hold a larger market share throughout the forecast period.

The streets and roads application segment is likely to dominate the outdoor LED lighting market from 2022 to 2027

According to market estimates, the streets and roads segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and government efforts to reduce energy consumption by adopting LED lighting solutions. Streets and roadways are continuously illuminated; hence, there is a high requirement for energy.

Therefore, switching to LED lighting is a better choice. Streets and roadways are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to outdoor LED lighting market players.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the outdoor LED lighting market

The outdoor LED lighting market in Europe considers Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe for the study. These countries are expected to drive the LED lighting market growth in Europe in the future. The LED lighting market in Europe is highly fragmented, with the presence of several large and medium-sized companies offering products for various applications considered in this study.

Germany has more than 50 medium-sized companies that manufacture LED lighting products. The sustainable policies of the government in this region drive the demand for the outdoor LED lighting market. Two recent policy measures - updated Ecodesign regulations and RoHS Directive regulations governing hazardous substances in electrical equipment - will shift the EU market away from conventional mercury-containing fluorescent lighting to advanced LED lighting technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers Business
5.5. Outdoor Led Lighting Market Ecosystem
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Case Studies
5.8. Technology Analysis
5.9. Average Selling Price Analysis
5.10. Trade Analysis
5.10.1. Import Scenario
5.10.2. Export Scenario
5.11. Patent Analysis
5.12. Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.13. Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13.1. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.13.2. Industry Standards Related to Outdoor Led Lighting
5.14. Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Outdoor Led Lighting Solutions, by Product Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Lamps
6.2.2. Luminaires
6.2.3. Control Systems
6.3. Software
6.4. Services
6.4.1. Pre-Installation Services
6.4.2. Post-Installation Services

7 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Installation Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. New
7.3. Retrofit

8 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Interfacing Standard
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Nema
8.3. Zhaga

9 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Wattage Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Less Than 50 W
9.3. 50-150 W
9.4. More Than 150 W

10 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Control Mechanism
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Wired
10.3. Wireless

11 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Streetlights
11.3. Floodlights
11.4. Spotlights
11.5. Others

12 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by End Use Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Highway and Roadway
12.3. Tunnel
12.4. Public Places
12.4.1. Commercial
12.4.2. Airport Runway
12.4.3. Parking Structures
12.4.4. Parks and Gardens
12.4.5. Stadium and Sports Complex
12.5. Historical and Architectural Places
12.6. Others

13 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Sales Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Retail/Wholesale
13.3. Direct Sales/Contract-Based
13.4. Online/E-Commerce (Third Party)

14 Geographic Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Americas
14.2.1. North America
14.2.1.1. US
14.2.1.2. Canada
14.2.1.3. Mexico
14.2.2. South America
14.2.2.1. Brazil
14.2.2.2. Argentina
14.2.2.3. Rest of South America
14.3. Europe
14.3.1. UK
14.3.2. Germany
14.3.3. France
14.3.4. Italy
14.3.5. Rest of Europe
14.4. APAC
14.4.1. China
14.4.2. India
14.4.3. Japan
14.4.4. South Korea
14.4.5. Australia
14.4.6. Rest of APAC
14.5. Rest of the World
14.5.1. Middle East
14.5.2. Africa

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Key Players Strategies/Right to Win
15.3. Market Share Analysis
15.4. Historical (5 Years) Company Revenue Analysis
15.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
15.5.1. Stars
15.5.2. Emerging Leaders
15.5.3. Pervasive
15.5.4. Participants
15.6. Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
15.6.1. Progressive
15.6.2. Responsive
15.6.3. Dynamic
15.6.4. Starting Blocks
15.7. Company Footprints
15.8. Competitive Benchmarking
15.9. Competitive Situation and Trend
15.9.1. Product Launches
15.9.2. Deals

16 Company Profiles
16.1. Key Players
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, and Analyst's View)
16.1.1. Signify N.V.
16.1.2. Acuity Brands
16.1.3. Cree Lighting (Ideal Industries, Inc.)
16.1.4. Dialight plc
16.1.5. Panasonic Life Solutions (Panasonic Corporation)
16.1.6. GE Current (A Daintree Company)
16.1.7. Eaton Corporation
16.1.8. Fagerhults Belysning Ab
16.1.9. Schreder
16.1.10. Zumbotel Group Ag
16.2. Other Players
16.2.1. Hengdian Group Tospo Lighting Co. Ltd
16.2.2. Samsung
16.2.3. Osram Licht Ag
16.2.4. Sharp Corporation
16.2.5. Syskaa Led
16.2.6. Digital Lumens Inc.
16.2.7. Neptun Light, Inc.
16.2.8. Gogreener Led Lighting, LLC.
16.2.9. Envision Led Lighting
16.2.10. Seoul Semiconductor
16.2.11. Forest Lighting
16.2.12. Lighting Science Group
16.2.13. Opple Lighting Co. Ltd.
16.2.14. Nvc Internationals Holdings Limited
16.2.15. Tanko Lighting Inc.
16.2.16. Evluma
16.2.17. Nvc International Holdings Limited
16.2.18. Honyar
16.2.19. Lg Electronics
16.2.20. Wipro Lighting

17 Appendix

