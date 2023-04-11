The global outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during 2022 to 2028

ReportLinker

The construction of various hotels is expected t- support the outdoor power equipment market growth. In Q1 2021, in Europe, more than 40 hotels were opened. In Germany, Markisches Zentrum Redevelopment is a construction project for building new office space, which is expected t- be completed by 2023. The projects involve shopping centers, retail spaces, offices, health centers, residential towers, and hotels.

Emerging Adoption of Sustainable Equipment



In recent years, the landscaping service industry is increasingly adopting green lawn care technology, which is environmentally friendly and has a low carbon footprint. According t- a report by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) 2020, small off-road engines, such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and trimmers, contribute t- higher emissions than 14.4 million passenger cars in the state. U.S. governments are increasingly emphasizing reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result, the usage of lawn and garden equipment that causes environmental pollution is expected t- g- down, encouraging the adoption of electric equipment in the outdoor power equipment market.

A Surge in Landscaping Services & Garden Maintenance



The popularity of gardening and landscaping services has als- increased in the U.S. t- provide an aesthetic appeal t- commercial and residential lawns, and gardens create a surge in market demand. Customers increasingly outsource landscaping services t- maintain corporate, institutional, and residential areas. They are expanding their planting areas, replacing lawns, and designing and building new landscape areas. Also, the demand for yard and lawn care services is increasing from the non-commercial end-user segment due t- the high disposable incomes. Hence, the increasing landscaping services are expected t- boost the commercial outdoor power equipment market during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY EQUIPMENT TYPE



Outdoor power equipment involves several garden and yard maintenance tools with various uses in several sectors, including residential, commercial, sports arenas, and landscapers. The lawnmowers accounted for the largest share of the global outdoor power equipment market in 2022, majorly driven by North America and Europe. Due t- their high affordability, portability, and ease of use, outdoor power equipment is increasingly being adopted in domestic garden care activities. Moreover, major players in the global outdoor power equipment market are offering products with the latest technologies that allow for maintaining large spaces in a shorter duration, less fuel usage, and monitoring the fleet t- identify and eliminate inefficiency. Such technological advancements are driving the global demand for outdoor power equipment.



Segmentation by Equipment Type



• Lawn Mowers

• Chainsaws

• Snow Blowers

• Tillers

• Trimmers

• Leaf Blowers

• Others



INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The global outdoor power equipment market by power source can be segregated int- internal combustion engine (ICE), cordless and corded. In 2022, the ICE type dominated the global industry with a share of more than 71%. The highest share of ICE outdoor power equipment is attributed t- their high power compared t- battery-based outdoor power equipment. Moreover, these types of equipment are suitable for larger work, such as when there will be long, thick grasses or bushes. Further, gasoline lawnmowers or hedge trimmers are suitable for these tasks t- finish the job in a shorter period. However, due t- sustainable practices, cordless power equipment is gaining momentum among the end-users.



Segmentation by Power Source



• ICE

• Cordless

• Corded



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The residential end-user segment dominated the global outdoor power equipment market, with a revenue share of 56% in 2022. The highest share of this segment is due t- the increasing inclination of the population toward gardening activities, leading t- the expansion of lawns and green acreage across single and multi-family housing units. Further, the demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector.



Segmentation by End-User



• Residential

• Commercial



INSIGHTS BY CATEGORY



The mass category segment dominates the global outdoor power equipment market and is expected t- witness an incremental growth of USD 6.9 billion during the forecast period. Mass-market outdoor power equipment mainly cleans and maintains moderately sized homes or yards. Factors such as broader equipment usage in the residential sector are surging the demand for mass outdoor products as they are cheaper than premium outdoor equipment.



Segmentation by Category



• Mass

• Premium



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the global outdoor power equipment market and accounted for a revenue share of approx 62% in 2022. Factors such as broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, since outdoor power equipment involves high costs, the preference for offline channels remains high t- minimize the risk of receiving damaged products. The outdoor power equipment producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due t- their personalized customer services.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global outdoor power equipment market in 2022. The market growth is attributed t- the constant innovation by outdoor power equipment players and the development of upgraded products with better features and functions. Many golf courses and the regional residential sector support the market demand. The growing competition in the professional landscaping industry in the U.S. has made these services more affordable for a wider range of customers, which, in turn, is driving the market in the region. Further, the rising number of dual-income households and lack of time for clearing and maintaining garden activities have driven the market in recent years.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Sweden

- Netherlands

- Belgium

- Poland

- Switzerland

- Finland

- Austria

• APAC

- China

- Australia

- Japan

- South Korea

- India

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Saudi Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global outdoor power equipment market is highly concentrated, with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenari- could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the outdoor power equipment domain. The manufacturers emphasize identifying the different market opportunities, setting certain goals t- achieve productivity, and efficiently using capital resources. The present scenari- forces vendors t- alter and refine their unique value proposition t- achieve a strong market presence. The manufacturers are offering and expanding the product line-up in their business segments by launching various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.



Key Company Profiles



• Husqvarna

• Deere & Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Stanley Black & Decker

• The Tor- Company

• Robert Bosch



Other Prominent Vendors



• ARIENS CO

• STIGA S.p.A

• Makita

• STIHL

• Techtronic Industries

• Snow Joe

• Einhell

• Masport

• Greenworks Tools

• Emak S.p.A

• Generac Power Systems

• Briggs & Stratton

• SUMEC Group Corporation

• WEN Products

• ECHO



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the outdoor power equipment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global outdoor power equipment market?

3. Wh- are the key players in the global outdoor power equipment market?

4. Which region dominates the global outdoor power equipment market share?

5. What are the significant trends in the outdoor power equipment market?

