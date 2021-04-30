Global Over the Counter Drugs Market (2020 to 2025) - by Mode of Intake, Product, End-user and Geography

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Over the Counter Drugs Market (2020-2025) by Mode of Intake, Product, End-user Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Over the Counter Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 361 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 539 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.35%.



Increasing awareness regarding the personalized medicine for treating minor ailments and introduction of treatment protocols by healthcare payers and also rapidly increasing chronic diseases are some of the major driving factors making remarkable new drug development and impact positively the expansion of the over the counter (OTC) drugs market. In fact, the proper drug for the proper patient at the proper time is the mantra of personalized medicine.



Market Segmentation



The Global over the Counter Drugs Market is segmented further based on Mode of Intake, Product, End-user and Geography.



By Mode of Intake, the market is classified as Topical, Oral and Parenteral.



By Product, the market is classified as Analgesics, Weight Loss/Dietary Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Cold, Cough and Flu Products, Mineral and Vitamin Supplements, Skin Products, Ophthalmic Products, Sleeping Aids and Dermatology Products.



By End User, the market is classified as Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospital and Pharmacies.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. In July 2020, Stada AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, announced about acquisition of 15 of deep-rooted OTC brands from GlaxoSmithKline in Europe. The acquisition will strengthen the company's portfolio and presence in the consumer health business.

2. In January 2018, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired ex-U.S. product and existing royalty streams for 'Resultz', an OTC treatment for head lice from Piedmont Pharmaceuticals LLC.

3. Takeda Pharmaceuticals in March 2016, started overseas sales of OTC brand - Alinamin in Vietnam, India, Hong-Kong, and China.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are AbbVie Inc., Alacer Corp, Bausch & Lomb, Bayer Healthcare AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Colgate-Palmolive Company., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



