Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Increased Accessibility through Retail Outlets and Supermarkets & Increasing R&D Expenditure Presents Avenues for Growth

·3 min read
Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Over The Counter Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 425.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 646.61 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.74%.

Market SegmentationsThe Global Over The Counter Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

  • By Drug Type, the market is classified into Analgesics, Cough, Cold, and Flu Products, Dermatology Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Ophthalmic Products, Vitamins, Mineral, and Supplements (VMS), and Weight-loss/Dietary Products.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Retail Pharmacies.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Cost Effective Way to Treat Minor Health Issues

  • Reduced Burden of the Physician

  • Favorable Regulatory Framework

  • Increasing Awareness Regarding General Health Concerns

Restraints

  • Availability of Substitute Drug

Opportunities

  • Increased Accessibility through Retail Outlets and Supermarkets

  • Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding from the Public & Private Sector

  • Increasing Conversion Of Prescription Drug into OTC Drugs

Challenges

  • Stringent Government Regulation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Over The Counter Drugs Market, By Drug Type

7 Global Over The Counter Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

8 Americas' Over The Counter Drugs Market

9 Europe's Over The Counter Drugs Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Over The Counter Drugs Market

11 APAC's Over The Counter Drugs Market

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Alkem Laboratories

  • Bayer

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Cipla

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

  • GSK

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Merck

  • Mylan

  • Perrigo

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • Sanofi

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38bzlt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


