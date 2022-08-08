Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Increased Accessibility through Retail Outlets and Supermarkets & Increasing R&D Expenditure Presents Avenues for Growth
Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market
Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Over The Counter Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 425.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 646.61 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.74%.
Market SegmentationsThe Global Over The Counter Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
By Drug Type, the market is classified into Analgesics, Cough, Cold, and Flu Products, Dermatology Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Ophthalmic Products, Vitamins, Mineral, and Supplements (VMS), and Weight-loss/Dietary Products.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Retail Pharmacies.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Cost Effective Way to Treat Minor Health Issues
Reduced Burden of the Physician
Favorable Regulatory Framework
Increasing Awareness Regarding General Health Concerns
Restraints
Availability of Substitute Drug
Opportunities
Increased Accessibility through Retail Outlets and Supermarkets
Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding from the Public & Private Sector
Increasing Conversion Of Prescription Drug into OTC Drugs
Challenges
Stringent Government Regulation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Over The Counter Drugs Market, By Drug Type
7 Global Over The Counter Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel
8 Americas' Over The Counter Drugs Market
9 Europe's Over The Counter Drugs Market
10 Middle East and Africa's Over The Counter Drugs Market
11 APAC's Over The Counter Drugs Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
