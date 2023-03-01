Global Over the Counter Drugs Market Research Report to 2030: Cost Effective Way to Treat Minor Health Issues and Reduced Burden on Physicians Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Over The Counter Drugs Market

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over The Counter Drugs Market Research Report by Product (Analgesics, Cough, Cold, & Flu Products, and Dermatology Products), Distribution Channel, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Over The Counter Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 426.96 billion in 2022, USD 464.14 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% to reach USD 841.20 billion by 2030.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Analgesics, Cough, Cold, & Flu Products, Dermatology Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Ophthalmic Products, Sleeping Aids, Vitamins, Mineral, & Supplements, and Weight-Loss & Dietary Products.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Retail Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Over The Counter Drugs Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Over The Counter Drugs Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Over The Counter Drugs Market?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $426.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $841.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cost effective way to treat minor health issues

Reduced burden of the physician

Favorable regulatory framework

Restraints

Presence of substitute drug due to saturating market

Opportunities

Increased accessibility through retail outlets and supermarkets

Technological advancement and product innovation

Challenges

Pressure to keep the price low

