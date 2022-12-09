U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Global Overhead Catenary System Market to Reach $55.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Overhead Catenary System estimated at US$29. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Overhead Catenary System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032417/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR

The Overhead Catenary System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.



High Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR

In the global High segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
ABB
Alstom
Bombardier
CRRC
Lamifil
Nexans
NKT
Pfisterer
Siemens
Strukton
TE Connectivity
Wabtec


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032417/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Overhead Catenary System - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Low by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Low by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for High by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for High by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cantilevers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cantilevers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cantilevers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Connectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Insulators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Wires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Contact Wires by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Contact Wires by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Droppers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Droppers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Droppers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Light Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Rail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Metro by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Metro by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High-Speed Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for High-Speed Rail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Speed Rail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Overhead Catenary System Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low,
Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light
Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Overhead Catenary System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low,
Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact
Wires and Droppers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and
High-Speed Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System by
Train Type - Light Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary System
by Train Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light
Rail, Metro and High-Speed Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Voltage - Low, Medium and High -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Voltage - Low, Medium and High Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Low, Medium and High for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Catenary System by Component - Cantilevers,
Connectors, Other Components, Insulators, Contact Wires and
Droppers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Overhead Catenary System
by Component - Cantilevers, Connectors, Other Components,
Insulators, Contact Wires and Droppers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Catenary
System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

