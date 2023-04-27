Global Overview of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2023: Featuring BASF, COIM, Covestro, Huntsman Polyurethanes, Lubrizol & Wanhua Chemical

Company Logo

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overview of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report contains the most up-to-date information available on Thermoplastic Polyurethanes in this market study. This comprehensive review builds upon previous editions of the publication.



It covers TPU production & consumption data for the year 2022 and provides anticipated figures for 2027.



The report covers the following TPU market sectors:



Technologies:

Data presented is for both production & consumption of TPU:

Injection

Extrusion

Adhesives

Coatings

End-Use Sectors:

Data presented is for the consumption of TPU only:

Automotive

Construction

Engineering

Footwear

Hose & Tubing

Medical

Wire & Cable

The geographical scope is as follows:



Europe, Middle East & Africa



Western Europe:

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Nordic, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, UK/Ireland

Central & Eastern Europe:

Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Slovak Republic, Turkey

Africa/Middle East:

Egypt, Iran, Maghreb, South Africa, Rest of Middle East



The Americas



North America:

USA, Canada

South America:

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Other Central & South America



Asia-Pacific

Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of APAC

Key Topics Covered:





1. TPU Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations



2. TPU Executive Summary

2.1 Production of TPU by Region

2.2 Production of TPU by Type

2.3 Consumption of TPU by Region

2.4 Consumption of TPU by Type

2.5 Consumption of TPU by Type, Base Year

2.6 Consumption of TPU by End-Use Market, Base Year

2.7 Raw Material Consumption by Region

2.8 Raw Material Consumption by Type



3. TPU Technical Background

3.1 TPU Production Process

3.2 End-use Applications



4 TPU Raw Materials

4.1 Background

4.2 Market Trends and Influences

4.3 MDI & TDI Capacity EMEA

4.4 MDI & TDI Capacity Americas

4.5 MDI & TDI Capacity APAC

4.6 ADI Capacity EMEA & Americas

4.7 ADI Capacity APAC

4.8 Polyol Capacity EMEA 1

4.8.1 Polyol Capacity EMEA 2

4.9 Polyol Capacity NA

4.10 Polyol Capacity SA

4.11 Polyol Capacity APAC

4.11.1 Polyol Capacity APAC 2

4.11.2 Polyol Capacity APAC 3

4.11.3 Polyol Capacity APAC 4

4.12 PTMEG Capacity Global

4.12.1 PTMEG Capacity Global 2

4.13 Polycaprolactone & PC Diol Capacity



5. TPU Global Supply & Demand

5.1 Trends and Issues in the TPU Industry, EMEA

5.1.1 TPU Production & Raw Material Consumption, EMEA

5.1.1.1 Raw Material Consumption, by Country

5.1.1.2 Raw Material Consumption, by Country and Type

5.1.2 Production of TPU by Country, EMEA

5.1.3 TPU Demand by Type, WE, Base Year

5.1.4 TPU Demand by Type, WE, Spot Forecast

5.1.5 TPU Demand by End-Use, WE, Base Year

5.1.6 TPU Demand by End-Use, WE, Spot Forecast

5.1.7 TPU Demand by Type, CE, EE & MEA, Base Year

5.1.8 TPU Demand by Type, CE, EE & MEA, Spot Forecast

5.1.9 TPU Demand by End-Use, CE, EE & MEA, Base Year

5.1.10 TPU Demand by End-Use, CE, EE & MEA, Spot Forecast

5.1.11 TPU Production in Benelux, Forecast

5.1.12 TPU Production in Germany, Forecast

5.1.13 TPU Production in Italy, Forecast

5.1.14 TPU Production in Russia, Forecast

5.1.15 TPU Production in Spain, Forecast

5.1.16 TPU Production in Turkey, Forecast

5.2 Trends and Issues in the TPU Industry, Americas

5.2.1 TPU Production & RM Consumption, Americas

5.2.1.1 Raw Material Consumption, by Country and Type

5.2.1.2 Raw Material Consumption, by Country

5.2.2 Production of TPU by Country, Americas

5.2.3 TPU Demand by Type, Americas, Base Year

5.2.4 TPU Demand by Type, Americas, Spot Forecast

5.2.5 TPU Demand by End-Use, Americas, Base Year

5.2.6 TPU Demand by End-Use, Americas, Spot Forecast

5.2.7 TPU Production in Brazil, Forecast

5.2.8 TPU Production in Mexico, Forecast

5.2.9 TPU Production in USA, Forecast

5.3 Trends and Issues in the TPU Industry, APAC

5.3.1 TPU Production & Raw Material Consumption, APAC

5.3.1.1 Raw Material Consumption, by Country

5.3.1.2 Raw Material Consumption, by Country and Type

5.3.2 Production of TPU by Country, Asia Pacific

5.3.3 TPU Demand by Type, APAC, Base Year

5.3.4 TPU Demand by Type, APAC, Spot Forecast

5.3.5 TPU Demand by End-Use, APAC, Base Year

5.3.6 TPU Demand by End-Use, APAC, Spot Forecast

5.3.7 TPU Production in Australia, Forecast

5.3.8 TPU Production in China, Forecast

5.3.9 TPU Production in India, Forecast

5.3.10 TPU Production in Japan, Forecast

5.3.11 TPU Production in South Korea, Forecast

5.3.12 TPU Production in Taiwan, Forecast

5.3.13 TPU Production in Vietnam, Forecast

5.4.1 TPU Capacities EMEA

5.4.2 TPU Capacities Americas

5.4.3 TPU Capacities APAC 1

5.4.3.1 TPU Capacities APAC 2

5.4.3.2 TPU Capacitites APAC 3

5.4.3.3 TPU Capacities APAC 4

5.4.3.4 TPU Capacities APAC 5



6. Profiles of Major TPU Producers

6.1 BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

6.2 COIM

6.3 Covestro AG

6.4 Huntsman Polyurethanes

6.5 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.6 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

COIM

Covestro AG

Huntsman Polyurethanes

The Lubrizol Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oe68t

