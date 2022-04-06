U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    -41.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,319.00
    -231.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,601.75
    -226.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.50
    -14.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.18
    +1.22 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6220
    +0.0660 (+2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    23.01
    +4.44 (+23.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7440
    +0.1540 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,908.67
    -2,026.44 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.38
    -51.27 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.91
    -39.81 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Global Oxygen Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2022-2025 & 2030: Oxygen Manufacturers Adopting IoT Technology & Increasing Oxygen Production To Deal with COVID-19

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, Form" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The oxygen market reached a value of nearly $26,150.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $26,150.5 million in 2020 to $37,293.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 and reach $52,648.8 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, low interest rate environment, increased prevalence of diseases, rising air pollution levels, increased geriatric population and increasing industrial demand.

Going forward, the global population growth and urbanization, increasing demand for oxygen due to COVID-19, applications of oxygen in healthcare, growing demand from different industries and geriatric population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the oxygen market in the future include uncertain demand from industry, alternative products for healthcare applications and transportation challenges.

The oxygen market is segmented by type into medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, and others. The industrial oxygen market was the largest segment of the oxygen market segmented by type, accounting for 73.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the oxygen market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2020-2025.

The industrial oxygen market is further segmented by delivery into on-site, cylinder and bulk. The on-site market was the largest segment of the industrial oxygen market segmented by delivery, accounting for 52.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the on-site market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial oxygen market segmented by delivery, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2025.

The oxygen market is segmented by application into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, mineral processing, healthcare, and other applications. The other applications market was the largest segment of the oxygen market segmented by application, accounting for 26.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the oxygen market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2025.

The oxygen market is segmented by form into liquid, gaseous and compressed. The liquid market was the largest segment of the oxygen market segmented by form, accounting for 57.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the compressed segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the oxygen market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oxygen market, accounting for 40.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the oxygen market will be South America, and, Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.2% and 13.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.2% and 10.9% respectively.

The demand for medical oxygen increased significantly globally due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The European Industrial Gases Association says members such as Air Liquide and Linde were experiencing 5-10 times the usual demand for medical oxygen. In Italy and Eastern France, Air Liquide had seen 4-6 times the normal demand for medical oxygen.

However, the demand for industrial oxygen was impacted owing to the uncertain economic conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several steel plants had been closed during the lockdown period. In India, given the closure of operations in most industries, the nation's steel demand in 2020-21 is expected to decline by about 15%, which is likely to negatively impact the growth of the industrial oxygen market.

The oxygen market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.65% of the total market in 2020. The market concentration can be attributed to the high entry barriers and high costs associated with expansion.

Going forward the market is expected to experience further consolidation with the rising number of mergers and collaboration among players in the market. Air Liquide was the largest competitor with 18.64% share of the market, followed by The Linde Group with 12.97%, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation with 8.50%, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. with 4.96%, Yingde Gases with 4.66%, Taiyo Nippon Sanso with 2.15%, Air Water Inc. with 0.96%, Messer Group GmbH with 0.74%, Iwatani International Corporation with 0.06%, and Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd. with 0.01%.

The top opportunities in the oxygen market segmented by type will arise in the industrial oxygen segment, which will gain $8,196.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the other applications segment, which will gain $3,256.6 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in segment by form will arise in the liquid segment, which will gain $6,569.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The oxygen market size will gain the most in the China at $2,275.7 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Oxygen Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By Application
6.4. Segmentation By Form

7. Oxygen Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Medical Oxygen
7.2.2. Industrial Oxygen
7.2.3. Others
7.3. Market Segmentation By Application
7.3.1. Cosmetics
7.3.2. Pharmaceutical
7.3.3. Automobiles
7.3.4. Mining
7.3.5. Mineral Processing Applications
7.3.6. Healthcare
7.3.7. Other Applications
7.4. Market Segmentation By Form
7.4.1. Liquid
7.4.2. Gaseous
7.4.3. Compressed

8. Oxygen Market, Supply Chain Analysis

9. Oxygen Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

10. Oxygen Market Customer Information
10.1. Supplemental Oxygen Therapy Against COVID-19
10.2. Indian Hospitals Lack Oxygen Infrastructure
10.3. Senior Citizens To Have Low Blood Oxygen Saturation Due To COVID-19
10.4. Medical Professionals Believe COVID-19 Is An Oxygen Failure Disease
10.5. Oxygen Suppliers Ensure They Meet The Demand
10.6. Oxygen Consumption To Increase In The USA
10.7. Excessive Weight Of Portable Oxygen Concentrators Restraining Oxygen For Homecare Market

11. Oxygen Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Customized Air Separation Plants
11.2. Oxygen Manufacturers Adopting IoT Technology
11.3. Increasing Oxygen Production To Deal With COVID-19
11.4. Increase In The Number Of Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A) In The Oxygen Gas Market
11.5. Vacuum Swing Adsorption

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Oxygen Market
12.1. Impact On Global Oxygen Demand
12.2. Diversion Of Oxygen Supply For Medical Use
12.3. Severe Impact On Low- And Middle-Income Countries
12.4. Impact On Global Oxygen Prices
12.5. Impact On Global Regulations/Initiatives
12.6. Impact On Leading Global Oxygen Companies
12.7. Future Outlook

13. Global Oxygen Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide

  • The Linde Group

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Yingde Gases

  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso

  • Air Water Inc.

  • Messer Group GmbH

  • Iwatani International Corporation

  • Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxfym0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oxygen-market-opportunities-and-strategies-report-2022-2025--2030-oxygen-manufacturers-adopting-iot-technology--increasing-oxygen-production-to-deal-with-covid-19-301518786.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Tilray Stock Rises as Earnings Top Estimates and It Reaffirms View for $4 Billion of Revenue in Fiscal 2024

    The Canadian cannabis company says it's on track to achieve $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.

  • Russia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Bond Payment Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry paid rubles for some of its dollar debt obligations due this week after foreign banks declined to process $649.2 million of payments, raising speculation over a potential technical default. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. Sanction

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now

    If you missed the boat on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares when they began trading publicly last June, I've got good news. The stock market might be all over the place when it comes to valuing SoFi stock, but the business' performance is clearly headed in a positive direction. In its early days, SoFi pioneered student loan refinancing.

  • Rivian’s Production of Electric Trucks More Than Doubles. The Stock Is Rising.

    Rivian reports first-quarter production of 2,553 vehicles, up from 1,015 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • ChargePoint: Partnerships Galore Further Boost the Bull Case

    You can’t beat first mover advantage. Looking at the case of ChargePoint (CHPT), Evercore analyst James West believes the company’s “scale, land and expand strategy, consistent focus on R&D and new software and hardware advancements” present it with an advantage over newer incumbents to the EV charging space. Those advantages already seem to be bearing fruit, considering the slew of recent announcements from the EV charging station leader. First off, to accelerate the roll out of EV charging, th

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Prices Fall, Dogecoin Prices Soar—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto

    Dogecoin, a so-called memecoin, is the only token among the 50 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization to see gains over the past 24 hours.