Global Oyster Shell Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $18.2 Million by 2030: Increasing Applications in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Industries Drives Growth

The global market for calcium carbonate derived from oyster shells is expected to reach USD 18.2 million by 2030, with a forecasted revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Caltron Clays & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Realchems.net

ASTRRA CHEMICALS

Major Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Solgar Inc.

Teva Canada Limited

Penglai Marine Bio-tech

Weifang Noga Biochem Co. Ltd

Usha Chemicals

Huber Engineered Materials

The market is being driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for calcium as a dietary supplement, increasing use in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, and growing sustainable and environmentally friendly techniques for producing calcium carbonate from marine resources such as oyster shells.



Oyster shells contain a significant amount of calcium carbonate and are utilized in a wide range of applications such as fertilizers, feeds, paper coatings, pigments, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Calcium carbonate is an essential raw material used in various sectors including construction materials, food supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and plastics.

Crustacean and bivalve shells, which are marine wastes, are being used to produce calcium carbonate. Mariculture, particularly oyster culture, has been turning more towards farming methods to meet the growing demand for new food supplies around the world.



The use of marine biological calcium, derived from oyster shells, is an important technique to improve the utilization rate of biological resources. Oyster processing produces a lot of shells that are harmful to the environment. However, the development and utilization of marine resources for extraction of calcium carbonate has led to over 50% of fisheries products, including bones, fins, heads, and internal organs, being used in a sustainable way, driving the revenue growth of the market.



Furthermore, oyster shells are being ground into powder to remediate agricultural soils with a high acidity level. The characteristics of rubber and plastics can be improved by using calcium carbonate that is derived from superfine oyster shell powder. Calcium carbonate from oyster shells, a marine mineral supplement, has the potential to enhance bone turnover, help humans avoid injuries, and repair broken bones.



The market revenue growth is being accelerated by the increasing investments towards sustainable utilization of marine resources and circular economy. The building and construction industry frequently substitutes oyster shells for limestone. Oyster Shell Powder (OSP) is being used to obtain calcium carbonate, which is then used to make tabletops and workbenches for industrial kitchens, laboratory benches, and home decoration. Thus, businesses and other academics are discovering new approaches for finished goods based on oyster shells in several industries.



Market Dynamics

Driver:

The market growth will be driven by the increasing demand from the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sector.



The pharmaceutical, food, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries find calcium carbonate derived from oyster shell powder to be an ideal ingredient for producing various forms of tablets, capsules, suspensions, soft gelatine capsules, chewable tablets, and other products.

Calcium is one of the most essential minerals required by the body, and the demand for oyster shell powder as a natural source of calcium is increasing. In the food industry, oyster shell powder is used to prolong the shelf life of products such as noodles, tofu, sausages, and fried chicken. It is also added to dietary supplements for poultry and cattle production.

Manufacturers are focusing on substituting calcium carbonate derived from marine sources to meet the industrial demand for eco-friendly products and supplements that support sustainable growth.

Various marine calcium supplements, including calcium from coral and oyster shells, have been commercialized in several countries. Furthermore, oyster shell supplements are more cost-effective than other calcium supplements and provide more elemental calcium per tablet, which means fewer tablets need to be consumed each day to achieve the desired amount.



Restraint:

The market growth potential is being restricted by the side effects associated with the use of bio-based resins.



High consumption of oyster shell calcium can cause negative effects if ingested in higher concentrations. High intakes of oyster shell calcium may result in vomiting, constipation, and allergic reactions such as acne, rashes, redness, blistering, or cracked skin, even without fever, coughing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, swallowing, or talking, and abnormal swelling of the mouth, face, lips, tongue, or throat. Additionally, a higher calcium intake can cause mood swings and bone pain.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for calcium as dietary supplements

4.2.2.2. Increasing applications in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Side effects associated with the use of calcium carbonate from oyster shells

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price Trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.8. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Food Grade

5.3. Pharmaceutical Grade

Chapter 6. Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Food Industry

6.3. Personal Care/Cosmetics Industry

6.4. Pharmaceutical Industry

6.5. Building & Construction Industry

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Market Positioning

8.5. Strategy Benchmarking

8.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

