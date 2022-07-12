Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Company Logo

Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market

Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oyster Shell Calcium Market, by Grade, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, oyster sea food is considered as a delicacy but after consumption, shells are thrown away. Oyster shells are rich source of calcium carbonate, which is an important mineral for the body, replacing source of calcium from limestone and rocks and used for making calcium.



Oyster shell calcium has various applications in the food industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, brewing industry, and cement industry, owing to its vast array of applications such as used to cure osteoporosis weak bones (osteomalacia/rickets) etc. Oyster shell powder is used to increase the shelf life of food products such as noodles, tofu, sausages, and fried chicken in food industry.

Oyster shell powder is used in supplements for livestock and poultry. It is an ideal ingredient for manufacturing capsules, tablets, and suspension for the pharmaceutical industry. Oyster shell powder is useful in developing skin care products, as it has many benefits for skin. Oyster shell powder is used for manufacturing cement, as it is a good source of calcium carbonate. It is also used to reduce soil acidity in field and agricultural land which is helpful in growing more food. Oyster shell calcium market is expected to grow globally as the demand for oysters and its products are increasing in various industries such as food and pharmaceutical



Market Dynamics:

Oyster shells are composed of phosphorous, potassium, manganese and calcium which are necessary for good health. Oyster shell calcium plays an essential role in liver health. It improves overall liver functioning and aids in liver detoxification. It helps in enhancing physical strength of human body and in the recovery of physical and mental fatigue. Its consumption increases synthesis of glutathione in the body improves immunity and inhibits aging.

Story continues

Oyster shell calcium promotes metabolism, increase secretion of hormones and improves blood circulation. It is also beneficial for skin as it promotes skin metabolism and prevent it from drying, cleanses skin pores, removes dead skin cells, treats blackheads, resulting in healthy skin. All these health benefits of oyster shell calcium result in the increase in its demand among consumers.



Oyster shell calcium is used in personal care industry for manufacturing of cosmetics and other personal care material. Cosmetic Grade Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) extracted from oyster shell is used as a filler in many cosmetic products and in powdered form, as an absorbent for perspiration and excess skin oils.

Typical color cosmetic products containing PCC are eye shadows, body powders, blushers, face powders, foundations and make-up bases. Calcium carbonate absorbs moisture, hence it is often added to face powders to increase the ability of the makeup to absorb moisture. In cosmetics, calcium carbonate makes a great absorber in foundations, primers, and finishing powders. The growing personal care industry is expected to aid in the growth of the overall oyster shell calcium market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global oyster shell calcium market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global oyster shell calcium market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Penglai Marine Bio-Tech co., ltd., Beihai Hahs Land Biotech Co. Ltd., Xian Olin Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Weifang Noga Biochem Co. Ltd., Avian Pro, Terravita Llc., Huber Engineered Materials, The Wright Group, Behr GmbH, Sudeep Pharma, Caltron Clays & Chemicals Private Limited, Astrra Chemicals, Calspar India, and Usha Chemicals

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global oyster shell calcium market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing global oyster shell calcium market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Grade

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Key Developments

Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market, By Grade, 2021-2030 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2024 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2030

Segment Trends

Food Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market, By Application, 2021-2030 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2024 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2030

Segment Trends

Food

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Personal Care Industry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Others (Animal Feed, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market, By Region, 2021-2030 (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Penglai Marine Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Beihai Hahs Land Biotech Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Xian Olin Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Weifang Noga Biochem Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Avian Pro

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Terravita Llc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Huber Engineered Materials

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

The Wright Group

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Behr GmbH

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Sudeep Pharma

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Caltron Clays & Chemicals Private Limited

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Astrra Chemicals

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Calspar India

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Usha Chemicals

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg2h86

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



