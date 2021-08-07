U.S. markets closed

Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Growth Analysis in Packaged Food & Meats Industry|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast |Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the packaged coconut water market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16.52% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Coconut Water Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Coconut Water Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. the market will have a direct impact due to the spread.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on Segmentation by- Product the Packaged flavored coconut water is the leading segment in the market.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Chi, GraceKennedy Ltd., National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Coca Cola Company are a few of the key vendors in the packaged coconut water market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    Key drivers such as the increasing awareness about the health benefits of coconut water are notably supporting the packaged coconut water market growth. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the availability of substitutes.

  • What are the key markets for the packaged coconut?
    US, Canada, UK, China, and Brazil are the key markets for the packaged coconut.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Bioplastic Packaging Market Report -The projected valuation of the bioplastic packaging market by 2025 is 468.11 thousand tons. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%, during 2021-2025. Get a Free report Now!

Date Palm Market Report - The date palm market has the potential to grow by USD 7.14 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%. Get a Free report Now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, C2O Coconut Water, Chi, Dabur India Ltd., Ducoco, GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco Europe GmbH, Harmless Harvest Inc., and JAIN AGRO FOOD PRODUCTS Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this packaged coconut water market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Packaged Coconut Water Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Packaged Coconut Water Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43456

Packaged Coconut Water Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The packaged coconut water market report covers the following areas:

  • Packaged Coconut Water Market Size

  • Packaged Coconut Water Market Trends

  • Packaged Coconut Water Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged coconut water market growth during the next few years. 52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for packaged coconut water in North America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Packaged Coconut Water Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged coconut water market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the packaged coconut water market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the packaged coconut water market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged coconut water market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Packaged flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Packaged plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • All Market Inc.

  • Amy and Brian Naturals

  • C2O Coconut Water

  • Chi

  • Dabur India Ltd.

  • Ducoco

  • GraceKennedy Ltd.

  • green coco Europe GmbH

  • Harmless Harvest Inc.

  • JAIN AGRO FOOD PRODUCTS Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaged-coconut-water-market-growth-analysis-in-packaged-food--meats-industryindustry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-technavio-301349597.html

SOURCE Technavio

