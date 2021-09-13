U.S. markets closed

Global Packaging Adhesives Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Packaging Adhesives Market to Reach $17. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Adhesives estimated at US$11. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032424/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Packaging Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Hot-Melt based Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
- In the global Hot-Melt based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • 3M

  • Ashland

  • Avery Dennison

  • Bostik

  • Dymax

  • HB Fuller

  • Henkel

  • Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Jowat Corp

  • Paramelt

  • Sika

  • Toyochem Co., Ltd.

  • Wacker chemie




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032424/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hot-Melt based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hot-Melt based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot-Melt based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Specialty Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Corrugated
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Case & Carton by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Case & Carton by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Case & Carton by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Labeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Labeling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Labeling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexible
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Folding Cartons
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Folding Cartons by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Folding Cartons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Adhesives
by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Adhesives
by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialty Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging,
Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Adhesives
by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Adhesives
by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: UK Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty
Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case &
Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives by
Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialty Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated Packaging,
Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based,
Hot-Melt based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Specialty Packaging, Other Applications, Corrugated
Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging and
Folding Cartons for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaging
Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt
based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives
by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaging
Adhesives by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Adhesives by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other
Applications, Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling,
Flexible Packaging and Folding Cartons - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaging Adhesives
by Application - Specialty Packaging, Other Applications,
Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible
Packaging and Folding Cartons Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032424/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


