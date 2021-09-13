Abstract: - Global Packaging Coating Additives Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Coating Additives estimated at US$729.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Coating Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032425/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Block, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$379.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slip segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Packaging Coating Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

- Antistatic Segment to Record 4% CAGR

- In the global Antistatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$141.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Story continues

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International PLC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

KAO Corporation

Lonza Group

Solvay







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032425/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Block by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Anti-Block by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Block by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Slip by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Slip by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Slip by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Antistatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Antistatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Antistatic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Fog by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Anti-Fog by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Fog by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Powder-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and

Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,

Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,

Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,

Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications

and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and

Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,

Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and

Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,

Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,

Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,

Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications

and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,

Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,

Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications

and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,

Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,

Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications

and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,

Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,

Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications

and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog

and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and

Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare

Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food

Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,

Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer

Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and

Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives

by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating

Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032425/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



