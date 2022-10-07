Global Packaging Foams Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Material, Structure, Application and Region
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Foams Market, By Material, By Structure, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Packaging foams are crucial for many industries, from pharmaceuticals to food and beverage packaging. Polyethylene foam is commonly used packaging material. It can protect lighter and more fragile products. It is also excellent for cushioning and positioning.
These foams can be found in many forms, from extruded planks to laminated sheets. One of the most popular types of packaging foam is recycled polyethylene. Cross-linked polyethylene foam is another type, characterized by a compact feel. This material is cross-linked to produce a stronger chemical bond between two molecules.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand from packaging industry and strong growth in e-commerce industry are major factor propelling growth of the packaging foams market.
According to an estimation of the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the total sales of e-commerce retail in North America increased by 7.8% in the 1st quarter of 2021 as compared with the 1st quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the globe, the U.S.'s quarterly e-commerce revenue reached 200 billion. Moreover, advent of Bio-based polypropylene is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.
On the other hand, availability of green alternative like molded pulp is expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global packaging foams market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global packaging foams market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Armacell, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Borealis AG, Drew Foam, Foamcraft Inc., TotalEnergies, Huntington Solutions, Recticel, Sealed Air, Williams Foam, and Zotefoams PLC
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global packaging foams market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global packaging foams market
