Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Packaging Machinery Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market
Global Packaging Machinery Market

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery Market by Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Palletizing, Wrapping), End-use industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Beverages, Chemical), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging machinery market is projected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 46.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

160

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$46.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$56.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.1%

Regions Covered

Global

By machine type, the filling machine is the largest market share for the packaging machinery market during the forecast period

Based on machine type, the packaging machinery market is segmented into the filling, labeling, form-fill-seal, cartoning, palletizing, wrapping, and other machines., the filling segment accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market. Filling machines are used to fill products into bags, pouches, or containers. Various filling machines are available for liquids, pastes, powders, or granular materials.

From manufacturing to shipment, packaging is one of the most important processes in any production unit. Earlier, packaging was often done manually; however, with the introduction of filling machines, packaging processes have become more streamlined and efficient. There are also integrated systems available in the market that can perform fill, pack, and case functions automatically.

By end-use industry, the food industry accounts for a larger share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the packaging machinery market is segmented into the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and other industries. In 2021, the food industry accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share by region in the packaging machinery market

The regions studied in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for packaging machinery. This market is also the fastest-growing regional segment. The Asia Pacific was the largest packaging machinery market in 2021.

Countries across the APAC are expected to experience significant demand for packaging machinery due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward economic development. In addition, the growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base which leads to an increase in the packaging machinery market across this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate due to Rapid Urbanization
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Packaging Machinery Market Share, by Type and Country
4.3 Packaging Machinery Market Share, by Type
4.4 Packaging Machinery Market Share, by End-Use Industry
4.5 Packaging Machinery Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Generics and Biopharmaceutical Markets
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Flexible and Integrated Packaging Machinery
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Processes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Preference for Refurbished Machinery
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Automation in Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Personalized and Precision Medicine
5.2.4.2 Maintaining Sterility in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Operations
5.2.4.3 Shorter Shelf Life of Dairy Products

6 Industry Insights
6.1 Porter's Five Forces
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Trade Analysis
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.4.1 Automation and Integration of Packaging Equipment
6.4.2 Growing Demand for Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment
6.5 Regulatory Analysis
6.5.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.6 Case Study Analysis
6.6.1 Case Study: Upgrade of Ketchup Bottle Labeling Machine Increased Company's Throughput by 50%
6.6.2 Case Study: High-Speed Automatic Packaging of Fresh Fruit Owes Its Precision to Intelligent Drives from Control Techniques
6.6.3 Ecosystem Map
6.7 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.7.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Packaging Manufacturers
6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.9 Average Selling Price Analysis
6.10 Patent Analysis
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.2 Methodology
6.10.3 Document Type

7 Packaging Machinery Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Filling Machines
7.2.1 Liquid Filling Machines
7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Liquid Filling Machines in Food & Beverage Industry to Drive Market
7.2.2 Powder & Granulated Filling Machines
7.2.2.1 Growing Use of Automation Across Packaging Lines to Drive Adoption
7.3 Form-Fill-Seal Machines
7.3.1 Vertical Ffs Machines
7.3.1.1 High-Volume Packing of Products to Drive Demand for Vffs Machines
7.3.2 Horizontal Ffs Machines
7.3.2.1 High Demand for Hffs for Manufacturing Standup Pouches to Fuel Growth
7.4 Labeling Machines
7.4.1 Self-Adhesive Labels
7.4.1.1 Extensive Use of Self-Adhesive Labels for Wide Variety of Products to Drive Growth
7.4.2 Rotary Stickers
7.4.2.1 Presence of Multiple Labeling Heads to Drive Demand for Rotary Labeling Machines
7.4.3 Wet Glue Labels
7.4.3.1 High Demand for Wet Glue Labels in Beverage Industry to Support Growth
7.5 Palletizing Machines
7.5.1 Growing Need to Handle Bigger Packaging System Lines to Drive Demand for Palletizing Machines
7.6 Cartoning Machines
7.6.1 Growing Demand for Cartoning Machines in Fmcg Sector to Boost Market
7.7 Wrapping Machines
7.7.1 Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging Options to Drive Demand for Wrapping Machines
7.8 Other Machines

8 Packaging Machinery Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chemical
8.2.1 Growing Chemical Industry to Fuel Demand for Packaging Machinery
8.3 Pharmaceutical
8.3.1 Growing Need for Automation of Packaging Lines and Increasing Use of Robotics to Propel Growth
8.4 Food
8.4.1 Innovation in Packaging Machinery in Food Industry to Support Market Growth
8.5 Beverage
8.5.1 Growing Use of Automation in Beverage Packaging Industry to Fuel Growth
8.6 Other Industries

9 Packaging Machinery Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 General Packaging
9.2.1 Growing Use of General Packaging Machinery for Sorting, Counting, and Accumulating to Drive Growth
9.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging
9.3.1 Growing Demand for Modified Atmosphere Packaging in Food Industry to Support Growth
9.4 Vacuum Packaging
9.4.1 Growing Use of Vacuum Packaging for Food Preservation Applications to Boost Market

10 Packaging Machinery Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players
11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2021
11.3.2.1 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
11.3.2.2 Sig Combibloc Group
11.3.2.3 Tetra Laval Group
11.3.2.4 Syntegon Packaging Technology
11.3.2.5 Barry-Wehmiller Group
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Pervasive Players
11.4.3 Emerging Leaders
11.4.4 Participants
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrants for Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)
11.5.1 Progressive Companies
11.5.2 Responsive Companies
11.5.3 Dynamic Companies
11.5.4 Starting Blocks
11.6 Competitive Benchmarking
11.7 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.7.1 New Product Launches
11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Khs Group
12.1.2 Sig Combibloc Group Ag
12.1.3 Tetra Laval Group
12.1.4 Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH
12.1.5 Marchesini Group
12.1.6 Barry-Wehmiller Group
12.1.7 Langley Holdings plc
12.1.8 Sacmi
12.1.9 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
12.1.10 Douglas Machine Inc.
12.2 Additional Players
12.2.1 Coeasia S.P.A
12.2.2 Aetna Group S.P.A
12.2.3 Mg America
12.2.4 Duravant LLC
12.2.5 The Maillis Group
12.2.6 Busch Machinery
12.2.7 Mg2 S.R.L.
12.2.8 Njm Packaging
12.2.9 Uhlmann Group
12.2.10 Pakmatic
12.2.11 Gerhard Schubert
12.2.12 R.A Jones Group
12.2.13 Visy
12.2.14 Jacob White Packaging
12.2.15 Packaging Center Inc.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovow3l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


